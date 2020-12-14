Quantum Health Integrates Vaccine Care Planning Into Its Consumer Healthcare Navigation Solution

DUBLIN, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Health, the leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company, is now integrating vaccine care planning into its core service offering. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the company, which serves over 1.7 million members from 350-plus U.S. employers, has been providing essential COVID-specific support to its members — including early assessment and symptom evaluation, resources for viral and antibody testing, virtual care access mapping, point solution utilization, and mental health support. Now, as vaccines become available in the U.S., Quantum will apply its proprietary consumer insights and risk assessment model to identify the most vulnerable populations and help them plan for and access critical vaccine information and resources as state-specific rollouts begin.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has made healthcare more complex and confusing, and the rapidly evolving vaccine landscape is even more complicated," said Steven Knight, chief operating officer for Quantum Health. "The combination of our deep clinical expertise, provider interactions, and knowledge of our members' personalized healthcare journeys — powered by our adaptive RTI Smart Engine™, which engages members at the earliest point in their healthcare journey — positions us perfectly to help our members get the essential resources and support they need for vaccine planning. Helping arm our highest-risk populations with the most current and relevant vaccine resources is a high-value extension of how we've been successfully navigating healthcare for our members for over 20 years."

With vaccine priority and distribution being managed on a state-by-state basis in multiple phases, consumers may struggle to find the best, most up-to-date sources of information. They will need timely answers to a wide range of questions, from eligibility and access, insurance coverage, and costs to understanding different vaccine manufacturers' options, dosages and potential side effects.

"We are in a uniquely advantageous position to help our members," said Knight. "We already engage with more high-risk individuals earlier in their healthcare journeys. Vaccine planning fits nicely into our members' existing navigation flows. Our members will get the right care and information, customized for their needs, via whatever channel they choose to interact — whether it's our member app, website, live chat or telephonic care coordinator interactions. We are very pleased to incorporate vaccine care planning as an additional and very timely layer of value we provide for our members and clients. Our platform streamlines our ability to quickly address the most current and urgent needs of our members and clients, as well as any new healthcare-related conditions and issues that may surface in the future."

ABOUT QUANTUM HEALTH

Quantum Health is the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to employee members and validated claims savings and high satisfaction to employers. Quantum Health's proprietary Real-Time Intercept™ model identifies opportunities for early intervention in an employee's healthcare journey, which drives cost efficiencies and improved engagement.

The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Columbus, Ohio. Since its inception, Quantum Health has continually earned numerous business, leadership and cultural awards, including Entrepreneur of the Year from Ernst & Young, and it has been named one of the 5,000 fastest-growing privately held companies in Inc. magazine's Inc. 5000 list. Inc., FORTUNE and Entrepreneur magazines have recognized the company as a Best Workplace and a Great Place to Work - Best Small & Medium Workplace. The Women Presidents' Organization has ranked Quantum Health as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies, and Columbus Business First magazine has honored Quantum Health as a Best Place to Work.

To learn more about the company, visit Quantum-Health.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

