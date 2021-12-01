DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Quantum Computing Market Research Report by Technology, by Deployment, by Offering, by End-Use, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to...

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Quantum Computing Market Research Report by Technology, by Deployment, by Offering, by End-Use, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Quantum Computing Market size was estimated at USD 421.48 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 509.61 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 21.24% to reach USD 1,339.16 million by 2026. Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Quantum Computing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Quantum Computing Market, including 1QB Information Technologies Inc., Amazon, Amgen Inc, Anyon Systems Inc, Cambridge Quantum Computing Ltd, D-Wave Systems, Google, Honeywell International, Intel, International Business Machines, IonQ Inc., Microsoft, QC Ware, Quantum Circuits, Rigetti Computing, and River Lane Research. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Quantum Computing Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Quantum Computing Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Quantum Computing Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Quantum Computing Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Quantum Computing Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Quantum Computing Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Quantum Computing Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Growing demand for faster data operations, secure data transfer, and communications5.1.1.2. Early adoption of quantum computing in banking and finance industry5.1.1.3. Rise in investments in quantum computing technology5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Accuracy and fault tolerance to ensure the reliability5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Market instabilities detected by identifying stock market risks and optimize the trading trajectories, portfolios, and asset pricing and hedging5.1.3.2. Surge in number of strategic partnerships and collaborations to carry out advancements in quantum computing technology5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Extremely costly process5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 6. Quantum Computing Market, by Technology6.1. Introduction6.2. Quantum Annealing6.3. Superconducting Qubits6.4. Topological and Photonic6.5. Trapped Ions 7. Quantum Computing Market, by Deployment7.1. Introduction7.2. Cloud-Based7.3. On Premise 8. Quantum Computing Market, by Offering8.1. Introduction8.2. Consulting8.3. Quantum Computing as a Service (QCaaS)8.4. Services8.5. Systems 9. Quantum Computing Market, by End-Use9.1. Introduction9.2. Banking & Finance9.3. Banking and Finance9.4. Chemicals9.5. Energy and Power9.6. Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals9.7. Space and Defense 10. Quantum Computing Market, by Application10.1. Introduction10.2. Machine Learning10.3. Optimization10.4. Quantum Chemistry10.5. Quantum Finance10.6. Simulation 11. Americas Quantum Computing Market11.1. Introduction11.2. Argentina11.3. Brazil11.4. Canada11.5. Mexico11.6. United States 12. Asia-Pacific Quantum Computing Market12.1. Introduction12.2. Australia12.3. China12.4. India12.5. Indonesia12.6. Japan12.7. Malaysia12.8. Philippines12.9. Singapore12.10. South Korea12.11. Taiwan12.12. Thailand 13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Quantum Computing Market13.1. Introduction13.2. France13.3. Germany13.4. Italy13.5. Netherlands13.6. Qatar13.7. Russia13.8. Saudi Arabia13.9. South Africa13.10. Spain13.11. United Arab Emirates13.12. United Kingdom 14. Competitive Landscape14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix14.1.1. Quadrants14.1.2. Business Strategy14.1.3. Product Satisfaction14.2. Market Ranking Analysis14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player14.4. Competitive Scenario14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement14.4.4. Investment & Funding14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 15. Company Usability Profiles15.1. 1QB Information Technologies Inc.15.2. Amazon15.3. Amgen Inc15.4. Anyon Systems Inc15.5. Cambridge Quantum Computing Ltd15.6. D-Wave Systems15.7. Google15.8. Honeywell International15.9. Intel15.10. International Business Machines15.11. IonQ Inc.15.12. Microsoft15.13. QC Ware15.14. Quantum Circuits15.15. Rigetti Computing15.16. River Lane Research 16. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ihx5zk

