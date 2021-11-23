Quantum Computing Inc. To Present At The Benchmark Discovery 1x1 Investor Conference, December 2, 2021

LEESBURG, Va., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) (Nasdaq: QUBT), a quantum software leader in bridging the power of classical and quantum computing, has been invited to present at the Benchmark Discovery 1x1 Investor Conference being held virtually on December 2, 2021.

QCI CEO Robert Liscouski and CFO Chris Roberts will participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors.

They will discuss the company's Qatalyst™ ready-to-run quantum software which was recently selected for the final round of the BMW Group and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Quantum Computing Challenge in the vehicle sensor placement category.

Earlier this year, QCI entered a technology collaboration with AWS which enabled Qatalyst users to access quantum computers via AWS Braket, including those offered by D-Wave, Ion-Q and Rigetti. This has positioned QCI in the middle of the global value chain for AWS business users looking to solve complex computational problems.

QCI has also entered a three-year cooperative research and development agreement with Los Alamos National Laboratory, a U.S. Department of Energy multidisciplinary research institution and renowned computing pioneer. QCI is collaborating with Los Alamos scientists on key components of large-scale simulations essential to a range of high-value, real-world applications, including national security. The company has also established academic partnerships with Purdue University, Indiana University and Notre Dame.

About Quantum Computing Inc.Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) (Nasdaq: QUBT) is focused on accelerating the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions. The company's flagship product, Qatalyst, is the first software to bridge the power of classical and quantum computing, minimizing complexity and empowering SMEs to solve complex computational problems today. QCI's expert team in finance, computing, security, mathematics and physics has over a century of experience with complex technologies; from leading edge supercomputing innovations, to massively parallel programming, to the security that protects nations. Connect with QCI on LinkedIn and @QciQuantum on Twitter. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com.

