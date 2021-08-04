Quantum Computing Inc. Announces QUBT University

LEESBURG, Va., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (the "company" or "QCI") (Nasdaq: QUBT) today announced its QUBT University program (QUBT U). The program will empower qualified students to get hands-on experience with quantum computing and quantum-ready algorithms like QUBO and QAOA by providing access to QCI's flagship product Qatalyst™ , a ready-to-run software for solving complex optimization problems on both classical and quantum computers, as well as quantum educational resources. Students can solve their first quantum-ready problem within a few days versus the many months it might otherwise take to code the same quantum problem as a quantum program.

The Quantum Club of Notre Dame University will be the first student participants in QUBT University. They will solve three complex problems, each with increasing difficulty, as part of the initial Qatalyst work. Their experiences and feedback will be instrumental in expanding and evolving QUBT U to advance education in the field.

"The Quantum Computing Club at the University of Notre Dame is super excited to get involved with QCI's QUBT University program to explore the power of quantum computing," said Robert Koniuta, Founder of The Quantum Club. "QUBT University offers us the chance to get hands-on experience with quantum computers including D-Wave, IonQ and Rigetti, using Qatalyst ready-to-run software for quantum inspired classical and quantum computing. Let the quantum challenge begin!"

QUBT U gives students the opportunity to work with a variety of classical (CPU) and quantum (QPU) computers, using advanced quantum techniques. With Qatalyst, students will solve complex constrained optimization problems on classical computers and a diversity of quantum computers including D-Wave, IonQ and Rigetti, all via AWS Braket.

"We are launching QUBT U to empower those students in academic fields that will leverage quantum computers in the future," said Robert Liscouski, CEO of QCI. "By giving them the opportunity to experience a simpler way to solve complex problems with quantum computers, we're exposing them to a more effective method to take advantage of quantum powered technology."

QUBT University participants receive:

Free access to Qatalyst, QCI's ready-to-run software for complex computations, and the ability to run problems using the six API calls.

Sample problems to get students started in a step by step approach to using quantum.

Tutorial videos and a list of frequently asked questions to help new students learn quickly and start solving problems right away.

Simple feedback mechanisms to share their experiences with QCI.

QUBT University is available for anyone working in an academic setting including undergraduates, professors, and researchers. Participants must have the following qualifications:

Knowledge of operational research type computations, specifically constrained optimization

Working knowledge of physics, mathematics and/or quantum mechanics

Programming skills: How to call functions in Python and access Python object attributes, how to create Numpy or Scipy matrices

Interested students, professors or advisors can learn more about QUBT U here. To learn more about QCI and how Qatalyst can deliver results for your business today, go to www.quantumcomputinginc.com .

