Quantum Assurance International Announces Partnership With National Leader In Truck Insurance: Cover Whale Insurance Solutions Inc.

DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Assurance International, Inc. announces partnership with Cover Whale Insurance Solutions Inc., an InsurTech and national leader in trucking insurance with the best-rated carriers. Cover Whale Insurance Solutions, Inc. provides competitive rates and fast service, along with a cutting-edge e-platform that includes a full suite of self-service capabilities to protect the people and businesses that keep America moving.

"With a focus on the ease of doing business, direct quoting, automation, and countless benefits focused on preventing losses, this partnership with Cover Whale Insurance is an exciting jump into the future of commercial driver insurance," said Alejandro Velez, Director of Strategic Alliances, "Quantum Assurance International and Cover Whale Insurance are committed to the simple reality and encourage everyone to realize - if you got it, most likely a trucker brought it."

"Our proprietary technology will give Quantum insurance producers automated solutions through our best-in-class online rater. Cover Whale's self-service portal will reduce repetitive tasks agents face in the quote-to-bind process, allowing them to act in more of an advisory role as opposed to transactional. Quantum and Cover Whale are forging a strong relationship that will help producers succeed in the ever-changing trucking insurance market," explained Bridget Zoller, Cover Whale Vice President of Broker Support.

The benefits of this partnership will include:

Providing our customers with multiple programs to support a wide range of trucking operations with in-house binding authority

Fast same-day quotes

Offering several coverage options of coverages for auto liability (select programs only), auto physical damage, and motor truck cargo.

About Quantum Assurance International, Inc.:Quantum Assurance International is an independent insurance organization serving clients through our flagship call centers as well as our agency force. We reduce friction during the client experience by leveraging cutting-edge technology and by matching our clients with premier choices from top-rated insurance carriers across the country. To learn more about becoming a Quantum Assurance International Independent Agent, visit: www.QuantumAssurance.com

About Cover Whale:Cover Whale, an InsurTech broker founded by experienced insurance and technology veterans, focuses on underwriting, technology, and data to launch innovative insurance programs. Cover Whale provides the most agent-friendly platform online, providing a simple solution for fast insurance quotes. Products are available exclusively through CoverWhale.com, with capacity from leading insurance markets.

Media Contact: Abby Thoresen, Marketing Specialist, Quantum Assurance International, Inc. abby.thoresen@quantumassurance.com

