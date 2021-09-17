Quantix Operations Manager Rhonda Reyes Named To Supply And Demand Chain Executive's "Women In Supply Chain" List

HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantix , North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, announced today that its Operations Manager, Rhonda Reyes, has been named an exemplary female professional in supply chain...

HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantix , North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, announced today that its Operations Manager, Rhonda Reyes, has been named an exemplary female professional in supply chain by leading industry publication, Supply and Demand Chain Executive.

The Women in Supply Chain award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network.

Reyes joined Quantix, which was named A&R Logistics until its rebrand earlier this month , over 15 years ago and has been honored with various company leadership awards, including Employee of the Year. She currently manages a team of more than 20 employees at Quantix's Morris, IL warehouse. At a time when the COVID pandemic was, and still is, disrupting global supply chains, forcing extensive product delays and supply issues (not to mention labor shortages), Reyes' manager said she remained positive, influential and willing to assist in any way possible.

"The pandemic continues to impact the global supply chain at nearly every turn - from inventory levels to staffing - and businesses need leaders who will rise to the challenges set before them and rally others to do the same," said Mark Yeck, Senior Director, Warehouse Operations at Quantix. "Rhonda is exactly that person. We're proud to have her on our team."

This year's Women in Supply Chain list includes individuals from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions, and more, all who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today's—and tomorrow's—challenges.

"These women...have re-tooled, re-innovated and revamped how the world sees the supply chain and logistics industry," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "They've paved the way for future female supply chain leaders to become a part of an industry that matters. Because women in the supply chain matter. I'm honored to recognize and celebrate the achievements of so many female supply chain leaders."

Visit www.sdcexec.com to view the full list of 2021 Women in Supply Chain winners.

About QuantixQuantix is the leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry. It provides the world's largest chemical providers with end-to-end support through a nationwide network and comprehensive suite of services including transportation, 3PL solutions, distribution centers, export/import and Eco-Recovery. Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX with over 35 locations across the U.S., Quantix is committed to providing the highest level of safety, quality, compliance and integrity across its entire operation. Learn more at www.quantixscs.com.

SOURCE Quantix