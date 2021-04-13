Quantivate Expands Executive Team To Drive Rapid Growth, Spur Innovation In GRC Solutions For Finance Sector

SEATTLE, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantivate today announced it hired two new leadership team members to support exponential growth and accelerate innovations in software for governance, risk and compliance (GRC).

SEATTLE, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantivate today announced it hired two new leadership team members to support exponential growth and accelerate innovations in software for governance, risk and compliance (GRC).

"We brought on Pauly Comtois as CTO and Derek Schlicker as CFO to propel Quantivate's next stage of growth as we welcome more banks and credit unions seeking to mature governance, risk and compliance," said CEO and Founder Andy Vanderhoff. "Their strategic vision and years of experience leading teams at software companies will enable us to remain agile and help position us as the premier GRC solution for the financial services industry."

Chief Technology Officer Pauly Comtois brings more than 20 years of experience as a developer and leader of enterprise software organizations spanning early-stage startups to multi-national companies including Hearst, Chef and Silverpop Systems, Inc. He's spoken at many conferences, including the DevOps Enterprise Summit and DevOps Day events, and has written articles and conducted interviews for publications including CIO Magazine and DevOps.com. Comtois earned an MBA from Georgia Institute of Technology and an undergraduate degree in telecommunications.

Chief Financial Officer Derek Schlicker leads Quantivate's finance, legal and human resources departments. Schlicker has 15 years of experience leading finance and operations teams across a spectrum of high-growth B2B and B2C companies in the Seattle area, including PayScale, Trulia and Clearwire. At PayScale, he built out a world-class finance team and drove $80 million+ in revenue growth. Schlicker graduated from University of Washington with a bachelor's in mathematics.

Luminate Capital Partners, a San Francisco-based private equity firm, made a strategic growth investment in Quantivate in 2019. Quantivate's leading product suite, loyal customer base and expectation to rapidly scale were key factors in its decision to provide funding. Since then, demand for Quantivate's SaaS platform has spiked, with the number of deployments climbing by more than 300% in 2020 to more than 1,000 last month.

"Quantivate has scaled tremendously since our investment and is primed for continued growth with the expansion of its leadership team," said Dave Ulrich, Partner at Luminate. "We're excited to see what the future holds for the company and customers that benefit from its solutions by streamlining processes and integrating compliance and risk areas."

About QuantivateQuantivate has provided web-based governance, risk and compliance software and service solutions to organizations of all sizes since 2005. Since then, the company has grown to feature a full suite of GRC modules, including Business Continuity, Vendor Management, Enterprise Risk Management, IT Risk Management, Internal Audit, Regulatory Compliance, Policy & Document Management and Complaint Management. Our GRC solutions have helped thousands of companies transform the way they manage risk, improve compliance and strengthen governance. For more information visit https://www.quantivate.com.

About Luminate CapitalLuminate Capital Partners is a private equity firm investing in growth software companies. Luminate partners with management teams to provide capital to drive strategy, growth, and operational improvements. Luminate's portfolio of market leaders has also included Conexiom, Fintech, Oversight Systems, LiquidFrameworks, PDI, StarCompliance, and Thought Industries. For more information, visit https://www.luminatecapital.com.

Contact: Robin Conner, Vice President of Marketing425-332-4675, robin.conner@quantivate.com

Related Files Derek-Schlicker.jpg Pauly-Comtois.jpg

Related Images image1.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantivate-expands-executive-team-to-drive-rapid-growth-spur-innovation-in-grc-solutions-for-finance-sector-301267969.html

SOURCE Quantivate