QuantiTech LLC Acquires Dynamic Concepts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuantiTech LLC ("QuantiTech"), a portfolio company of Sagewind Capital LLC ("Sagewind"), announced today that it has acquired Dynamic Concepts, Inc ("DCI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-end engineering and software services for human spaceflight. Financial terms of the transaction were not announced.

Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, DCI primarily supports NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, Johnson Space Center and Glenn Research Center; the Department of Defense; and commercial space companies. DCI specializes in classical and structural dynamics, digital and hardware-in-the-loop simulation, custom software applications, and control systems design and analysis in support of human spaceflight. The management team and employees of DCI will continue with the business as a part of QuantiTech.

Darryl Wortman, President and CEO of QuantiTech said, "QuantiTech partnered with Sagewind Capital in May because we were searching for a partner that would support our growth as we strive to better support our customers' critical missions. Only a few months into our partnership, we are thrilled to have closed on our first acquisition. DCI is an excellent addition to QuantiTech as it provides us with a complementary set of high-end specialized services and bolsters our existing relationship with NASA. DCI personnel are shaping the future of human spaceflight and we look forward to supporting them in combination with QuantiTech."

"We are excited to join the QuantiTech family and to have found a partner that shares our dedication to customers and their critical mission," said Joseph Clayton, President of DCI. "For almost 25 years, our highly skilled and talented personnel have provided engineering and software solutions to our customers unique and technical challenges. We are excited for their new home within QuantiTech and look forward to the growth opportunities ahead."

About Dynamic Concepts

DCI specializes in high-end engineering and software services for human spaceflight, primarily supporting NASA within the Marshall Space Flight Center, Glenn Research Center, and Johnson Space Center. The Company provides classical and structural dynamics, digital and hardware-in-the-loop simulation, custom software applications, and control systems design and analysis to respond rapidly and effectively to complex mission requirements. DCI was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL. For more information please visit www.dynamic-concepts.com.

About QuantiTech

QuantiTech is a leading provider of highly technical engineering services to the Army, Air Force, NASA, and various other key defense agencies responsible for maintaining technological superiority. Its capabilities are focused on systems engineering, cybersecurity, test & evaluation and program management for key defense end-markets such as hypersonics, counter unmanned aircraft systems, and human spaceflight. QuantiTech was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL. For more information please visit www.quantitech.com.

About Sagewind Capital

Sagewind Capital is a New York-based middle-market private equity firm. Sagewind seeks to partner with exceptional management teams and focuses on significant capital appreciation by helping businesses grow organically and through strategic acquisitions. Since inception, Sagewind has made eight investments across several industries, including government services, aerospace & defense, software, information technology, healthcare and business services. The firm is focused on long-term capital appreciation and has the flexibility to own businesses for extended periods. For more information please visit www.sagewindcapital.com.

