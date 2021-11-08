Quanterix Co-Inventor Of Simoa® David Walt Receives Kabiller Prize In Nanoscience And Nanomedicine

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health, has announced that David Walt, co-inventor of Simoa®, was awarded the Kabiller Prize in Nanoscience and Nanomedicine...

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) - Get Quanterix Corporation Report, a company digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health, has announced that David Walt, co-inventor of Simoa®, was awarded the Kabiller Prize in Nanoscience and Nanomedicine by Northwestern University. Established in 2015 by entrepreneur and Northwestern alumnus David G. Kabiller, the Kabiller Prize is awarded biennially for a career in outstanding achievement in the field of nanotechnology and its application to medicine and biology. It is one of three awards recognizing top scholars, including one pioneer, one young investigator and one rising star in the field.

"The Quanterix team sends our heartfelt congratulations to David on receiving the prestigious Kabiller Prize in Nanoscience and Nanomedicine," said Kevin Hrusovsky, Chairman and CEO, Quanterix Corporation. "As an integral part of Quanterix' innovative, ultrasensitive biomarker detection platform, Simoa®, we're honored to see firsthand the far-reaching and meaningful impact of David's work. He is a true pioneer of modern medicine and a champion of the precision health movement. We look forward to seeing how his commitment to technology innovations will continue to advance medicine."

Walt, the Hansjörg Wyss Professor of Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard Medical School and professor of pathology at Brigham and Women's Hospital, was recognized for his transformative work in the development of ultrasensitive single-molecule array detection technology, which is revolutionizing the way cancer, infectious disease and neurological disorders are diagnosed and treated. Walt also played an integral role in the development of Quanterix' core digital immunoassay platform, Simoa®, and the creation of Illumina, Inc.'s microwell-based DNA array.

Award recipients are reviewed and chosen by a selection committee made up of renowned, independent global experts in nanotechnology and its applications in the fields of medicine and biology.

Quanterix' digital health solution, Simoa®, is changing the way researchers detect and treat disease by granting them the tools to closely examine critical biomarkers in extremely low concentrations of blood. The first-of-its-kind detection capabilities are currently being used for applications in major therapeutic areas, including neurology, oncology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. Since its initial development, Quanterix has continued to innovate and scale Simoa® to become one of the most sensitive disease detection platforms on the market across new instruments, such as its HD-X Analyzer™ and through the company's Accelerator Laboratory Services. More than 1,400 peer-reviewed scientific research publications have leveraged the technology to power precision health breakthroughs.

