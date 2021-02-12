Quanterix Announces Simoa® Joint Laboratory With WuXi AppTec

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis to advance the science of precision health, today announced it has entered into an agreement to open a joint Simoa laboratory with WuXi AppTec to improve access to Quanterix'...

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) - Get Report, a company digitizing biomarker analysis to advance the science of precision health, today announced it has entered into an agreement to open a joint Simoa laboratory with WuXi AppTec to improve access to Quanterix' industry leading biomarker testing and development offerings across China and the APAC market. The Simoa® Joint Lab is the strategic partnership between the two companies and will be established at WuXi AppTec's Shanghai facility. The facility will leverage Quanterix' ultra-sensitive Simoa HD-X Analyzers™, consumables resources and technical expertise to advance essential pre-clinical and clinical research in the region.

"We're excited to provide access to Simoa technology to the APAC region," said Kevin Hrusovsky, Chairman, Chief Executive Officers and President of Quanterix. "This partnership enables us to offer even deeper support to our customers in this region and is a testament to the passion and collaboration that is taking place across the world to eradicate disease and empower true precision health."

Starting in 2021, APAC researchers across academia, private research firms and biopharmaceuticals organizations will be able to access Quanterix' high-definition Simoa technology and suite of custom biomarker testing, development and validation services offered through the Simoa Joint Lab in Shanghai. This model will be based off the company's state-of-the-art Accelerator Lab at their headquarters in Billerica, MA. The Quanterix' flagship research facility that has tested more than 100,000 samples for over 800 projects, powering the research of more than 200 companies and accelerating drug approval timelines through the detection of proteins and nucleic acids at the lowest possible levels.

"Biomarkers are proving essential to the future of disease research and drug development, making it imperative that research organizations across the globe have access to the best possible tools and resources for study," said Dr. Steve Yang, Co-Chief Executive Officer, WuXi AppTec. "Quanterix continues to demonstrate dominance in this area with its Simoa platforms and assays. We have a strong belief that this partnership, coupled with WuXi AppTec's open-access enabling platform, especially in the clinical bioanalytical field, will provide comprehensive solutions to our customers in greater China and APAC to drive important advances in disease detection, treatment, and ultimately, prevention."

To learn more about Quanterix' Simoa® technology, visit: https://www.quanterix.com/technology.

For more information on Quanterix' Simoa® Accelerator Lab, download the Quanterix Accelerator Lab brochure.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a company that's digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company's digital health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix' technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located in Billerica, Massachusetts. For additional information, please visit https://www.quanterix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on Quanterix' expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause Quanterix' actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Quanterix' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Quanterix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

About WuXi AppTec:

WuXi AppTec provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services that enable companies in the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device industries worldwide to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients. As an innovation-driven and customer-focused company, WuXi AppTec helps our partners improve the productivity of advancing healthcare products through cost-effective and efficient, socially responsible and sustainable solutions. With industry-leading capabilities such as R&D and manufacturing for small molecule drugs, cell and gene therapies, and testing for medical devices, WuXi AppTec's open-access platform is enabling more than 4,100 collaborators from over 30 countries to improve the health of those in need - and to realize our vision that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated." Please visit: www.wuxiapptec.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210212005488/en/