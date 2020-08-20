Quantasy Associates Announce True Voice, A Wellness Platform For Today's Cultural Realities, With Lead Investment From Jill Scott

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantasy + Associates (Q+A) today announced the creation of True Voice, a wellness platform developed in partnership with lead investments from Jill Scott and her business partner, Live Nation Urban's Shawn Gee.

True Voice will offer mindfulness resources, educational content and community-building tools shaped by today's cultural realities. Financial terms were not disclosed.

True Voice is designed to address the full spectrum of cultures, lifestyles and interests that the current "wellness" market misses, starting with women of color. At launch, the True Voice platform will include a suite of wellness resources that will empower members to be their truest selves. The platform will offer mindfulness courses developed in conjunction with recognized leaders in health and wellness, live sessions with experts, tools to support community organization and advocacy, as well as daily recommendations tailored to each member's own physical and mental wellbeing. True Voice is under development now and will open for consumer access in Q4 of this year.

Challenging Stereotypes Around How "Wellness" Should Look and Feel

The Global Wellness Institute estimates that the global wellness economy is a $4.5 trillion+ market—encompassing everything from yoga and meditation, to acupuncture, holistic healers, doulas and more. And while women of color represent billions of dollars in spending power in America, wellness and self-care products are still largely created for and marketed to predominantly white consumers.

That opportunity is why Q+A, Scott, and Gee are backing True Voice. Scott, named by TIME Magazine as a "cultural icon of healing power and serenity," is a multimedia entrepreneur, Grammy-winning singer/songwriter, New York Times bestselling poet, and NAACP award-winning actress, and will be the lead investor of the platform. Los Angeles-based Quantasy will lead all aspects of platform development, as well as branding and marketing.

"Throughout my entire life and career, I've always remained true to my authentic voice, and finding that voice was a result of prioritizing my personal wellbeing and listening to my mind, body and soul starting at an early age," said Scott. "As a Black woman, it is important for me to have the love and support of others who look like me and share similar experiences. True Voice will be your wellness village, introducing various solo and community practices into your daily routine so you can discover your true self."

A Digital Resource for Wellness

Inner peace, mindfulness and empowerment are important for women of color, yet the current crop of digital resources and wellness apps fail to address their cultural needs. One of most compelling aspects of True Voice will be its national database of wellness professionals and practitioners of color. True Voice members will ultimately be able to locate and connect with holistic healers and therapists that can relate to them on a deeper level.

"The ability for people to build focus and access resources to enjoy a life rich in fulfillment is about bringing together personal well-being and societal change," said Will Campbell, Co-Founder and CEO, Quantasy + Associates. "This platform not only includes content and information that can do that, but is designed to facilitate important conversations that challenge social and cultural norms, destigmatizing issues that have historically held people back. We couldn't be more proud to partner with Jill and Shawn to bring the vision of this resource to life."

Quantasy has a proven track record of building successful technology and entertainment brands. They built Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud Network, Google's product inclusion platform, and ESSENCE Studios, which hosted their first-ever virtual ESSENCE Festival, and are leading the development of True Voice. Sign up for updates on True Voice at www.truevoiceapp.com , and follow @TrueVoiceApp on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

About Quantasy + Associates

Quantasy + Associates (Q+A) is a fully integrated brand services agency at the intersection of entertainment, advertising, technology and culture. Understanding that brands can only truly impact cultural conversations and connect with their audiences with the right mix of Advertising, Content, Influence, and Platforms + Technology, Q+A helps clients move culture in the right direction through its deep specialisms across all four pillars. Founded in 2011 and based in Los Angeles, its client roster spans Fortune 500 companies, high-growth start-ups, civic leaders and global entrepreneurs, including American Honda, Google, Kevin Hart, Magic Johnson and Wells Fargo. For additional information, please visit www.quantasy.com.

