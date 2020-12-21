Quansight Initiate Scores A Successful Exit In Its First Year With Eventador Acquisition

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quansight Initiate is pleased to announce that one of its portfolio companies, Eventador, has been acquired by Cloudera.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quansight Initiate is pleased to announce that one of its portfolio companies, Eventador, has been acquired by Cloudera. Quansight Initiate's original investment in Eventador was completed in November of 2019 alongside a number of other strategic capital partners. Given Quansight's deep expertise in the open source and Python data ecosystems, the investment turned out to be a perfect match for both Eventador and Quansight. Quansight's team was able to work closely with Eventador to help accelerate Eventador's go to market plans and the investment is indicative of Quansight Initiate's commitment to supporting early-stage startups applying open source software in new and innovative ways.

Eventador was founded in 2016 by Erik Beebe and Kenny Gorman with the intent to solve a pervasive business problem - making it simpler to build streaming applications that use real-time data.

"It's exciting to have a successful exit in less than one year from our initial investment. We believe that this is a confirmation of the basic premise of our fund: that open source software is a compelling, growing, and sustainable venture opportunity," said Bradden Blair, Managing Director, Quansight Initiate.

About Quansight InitiateThe Quansight Initiate fund was launched in August of last year by Quansight Futures, an investment firm co-founded by Travis Oliphant, CEO of Quansight LLC and founder of Anaconda. Oliphant has 20 years' experience in open-source communities having created SciPy, NumPy, and Numba.

About EventadorEventador.io is a fully managed, enterprise grade Stream Processing as a Service platform based in Austin, TX. It was founded by Erik Beebe and Kenny Gorman in 2016 to address a critical business problem - to alleviate the complexities and enable the building of applications that use real-time data at their core.

Contact: Troy Bailey, Quansight (408) 838-9272 tbailey@quansight.com

Related Images

quansight-initiate.png Quansight Initiate Quansight Initiate Logo

Related Links

Quansight Initiate

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quansight-initiate-scores-a-successful-exit-in-its-first-year-with-eventador-acquisition-301196707.html

SOURCE Quansight Initiate