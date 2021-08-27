Quanex Building Products Declares Quarterly Dividend

HOUSTON, TEXAS, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) ("Quanex" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) - Get Quanex Building Products Corporation Report ("Quanex" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on the Company's common stock, payable September 30, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 16, 2021.

About Quanex

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components.

Scott ZuehlkeSVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer713-877-5327scott.zuehlke@quanex.com