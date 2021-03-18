Qualtrics' WorkDifferent Event To Feature 7-Time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady And Sessions With Leading Brands Who Are Reimagining The Future Of Work

WorkDifferent participants will learn from leading global brands, including HBO Max, Peloton, Pinterest, Uber Eats, and many others, about how they're designing and improving breakthrough experiences in the new world of work

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the world's #1 Experience Management (XM) Platform and creator of the XM category, today announced WorkDifferent 2021, a breakthrough digital event on April 13, 2021, to celebrate the leaders who are choosing to work differently and lead their organizations into the future. WorkDifferent will feature inspiring conversations with icons and thought leaders, as well as how-to sessions with leading brands on how they are moving forward and navigating the new way of work.

"None of us have a playbook for navigating the new way of work in 2021 and beyond, but we do know that it's going to be different," said Zig Serafin, CEO, Qualtrics. "In this time of uncertainty, nothing is more valuable than understanding how employees and customers perceive a company's culture, products, and brand. WorkDifferent will provide a blueprint for how organizations can use feedback to design and continuously improve experiences in this new landscape."

How-To Sessions from Leading Global Brands WorkDifferent will feature how-to sessions from some of the world's most inspirational and iconic organizations who'll share how they're reimagining the experiences they deliver to customers and employees in response to shifts in their industries and the challenges and opportunities that the future of work will bring. Attendees will hear from leaders from Albertsons, Cornell University, HBO Max, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, IHC, Mercado Libre, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, Peloton, Pinterest, Uber Eats, and VW Australia.

Inspirational Conversations with Icons and Thought Leaders The event will feature inspirational conversations with icons and thought leaders who are disrupting their industries, building their brands, and navigating the effects of the pandemic including Tom Brady, seven-time Super Bowl champion and co-founder of TB12; Ally Love, Peloton instructor and founder and CEO of Love Squad; Sal Khan, founder and CEO of Khan Academy; and Angela Duckworth, psychologist, author, and co-founder of Character Lab.

To register for the free event, please visit www.workdifferent.com .

About Qualtrics Qualtrics, the world's #1 Experience Management platform and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business--customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 13,500 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)--the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

Contact: press@qualtrics.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualtrics-workdifferent-event-to-feature-7-time-super-bowl-champion-tom-brady-and-sessions-with-leading-brands-who-are-reimagining-the-future-of-work-301250331.html

SOURCE Qualtrics