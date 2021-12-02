Qualtrics Named A Leader In 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ For Voice Of The Customer

Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, has been named a leader in the 2021 Gartner ® Magic Quadrant™ for Voice of the Customer*.

Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, has been named a leader in the 2021 Gartner ®Magic Quadrant™ for Voice of the Customer*. Qualtrics is positioned highest for its Ability to Execute in the Leaders Quadrant for Qualtrics CustomerXM™.

Gartner ® defines Voice of the Customer (VoC) as "software applications that integrate feedback collection, analysis, distribution and action into a single, interconnected platform to help understand and improve the customer experience (CX)." VoC software "enables leaders supporting CX to enhance the way they listen to and understand customers. The insights generated create actions that help improve customer loyalty and provide measurable business benefit." According to Gartner ®, the VoC market grew by around 20% in 2020, which has increased the size of the VoC application software market beyond $2 billion per year.

"We believe Qualtrics' continued leadership in the 2021 Gartner ® Magic Quadrant™ for Voice of the Customer is a testament to our accelerating customer momentum, expansive partner network, and incredible product innovation," said Brad Anderson, President of Products and Services at Qualtrics. "The ability to capture, analyze and act on experience data has never been more important, and organizations are turning to Qualtrics to deliver personalized experiences at scale, all on the world's #1 experience management platform."

Qualtrics CustomerXM™ helps companies of all sizes drive engagement and build loyalty with new and existing customers at scale. Its products and solutions and industry leading expertise allow every team along the customer journey - from CX leaders to frontline employees - to transform organizations' customer experience programs to systems of action.

Qualtrics has continued to invest since this assessment was completed, with the recent acquisitions of Clarabridge and Usermind, which will bring leading omnichannel conversational analytics and journey orchestration technology to the Qualtrics XM Platform™. The combination will enable companies to tune in and analyze all of the feedback their customers are already sharing, wherever they're saying it, and deliver personalized experiences at scale.

