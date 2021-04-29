Qualtrics Introduces New Customer Care Command Center To Help Organizations Build And Retain High-Performing Customer Service Teams

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) provider and creator of the XM category, today announced the new Customer Care Command Center to help organizations improve customer service agent effectiveness by helping every agent tap into the hearts and minds of the customers they're serving and take action to improve the experiences they deliver.

The Customer Care Command Center gives every agent fast access to customer insights—what customers are thinking and feeling about their contact center experiences—enabling more focused and productive coaching conversations with their managers, and ultimately empowering them to provide experiences that improve customer satisfaction and retention.

The experiences that customer service agents deliver can either build or degrade customer loyalty and ultimately impact an organization's bottom line. If a loyal customer has a negative call center interaction, that can have an immediate, negative impact on customer satisfaction and lifetime value. In fact, more than 30% of customers would stop doing business with a brand after just one bad experience. On the other hand, agents that are more effective in resolving customer issues are also more likely to drive loyalty and trust, and can even rescue unhappy customers.

"Customer service is one of the most important touchpoints that organizations have with their customers, especially as the world has shifted to digital," said Jay Choi, Chief Product Officer at Qualtrics. "More than ever, organizations need to empower their agents with a single view that surfaces real-time customer feedback and enables them to take action on that data to deliver incredible experiences, which in turn create happier and more loyal customers."

The Customer Care Command Center helps organizations build top-performing customer service teams by:

Empowering every agent to provide better customer service experiencesThe Customer Care Command Center gives every agent a single view of the feedback they're receiving from customers in real-time and automatically surfaces recommended actions for improvement. With a feature called Perception Gap Analysis, agents can provide their own feedback on a customer interaction and identify any gaps between their and the customer's perception of the service delivered. This helps agents pinpoint areas for improvement quickly so they can take immediate action to provide better service experiences.

Agents can also request help from a manager, flag interactions they would like reviewed, or bring attention to positive customer interactions. These capabilities are directly embedded in each agent's existing systems and workflows.

Supporting managers with coaching and action planning to retain high-performing teamsTraditionally, customer service managers have narrowly focused on customer escalations or lower-performing agents, which prevented them from building well-rounded, high-performing teams. The Customer Care Command Center provides managers with an Agent Performance Score, which uniquely combines customer feedback and agent performance metrics, such as the number of cases successfully resolved after the first interaction, to assess agent effectiveness holistically. This allows managers to understand how they can help each agent develop and grow, enabling them to create shared coaching plans - all based on agent and customer feedback in a single platform - and helping them build and retain the best customer service teams.

The Customer Care Command Center integrates with Salesforce Service Cloud, ServiceNow, or other CRM systems that organizations already use. This enables customer service teams to easily create follow-up workflows to customers and send managers automated alerts when an agent receives in-the-moment feedback.

