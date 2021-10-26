Qualtrics Increases Investment In Japan To Help Businesses And Governments Improve Their Customer And Employee Experience

Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, today announced it will open a new data center in Japan. The company is scaling its operations in the country in response to growing demand for the Qualtrics Experience Management (XM) Platform from businesses and governments looking to design and deliver incredible customer, employee, brand and product experiences.

Organizations in Japan are choosing Qualtrics to help them find new customers and strengthen relationships with existing ones, as well as attract, retain, and develop the best talent. The new Qualtrics data center ensures all businesses and governments in Japan comply with data sovereignty and security requirements when using the Qualtrics XM Platform™. It will open in 2022, making Qualtrics one of the first providers of experience management technologies to operate a data center in Japan.

To further address growing demand for the Qualtrics XM Platform in Japan, the company is significantly growing its local team. Earlier this year, Qualtrics announced plans to hire 1,200 new employees in Asia Pacific and Japan by 2024. As part of this, Qualtrics will relocate its Japanese headquarters to a new location in Tokyo and establish an office in the Kansai region to support customers in regional areas

"As organizations in Japan and across the globe embark on experience transformations accelerated by the pandemic, data security requirements are becoming increasingly stringent. The opening of a data center in Japan is part of our efforts to meet the increasing demands of our customers by expanding our support, expertise and capabilities. Organizations across all industries, including those with strict data handling requirements, such as government and financial services, will be able to benefit from our industry-leading Experience Management Platform. We will continue our efforts to obtain ISMAP certification so that even more customers in Japan can use Qualtrics solutions with confidence," said Satoru Kumashiro, Country Manager for Qualtrics in Japan.

"Experience data is becoming the most valuable data within an organization, and Qualtrics has a 10-year head start on this market. Our continued and growing investment in Japan demonstrates our long-standing commitment to build and lead the XM category in the country, ensuring our customers — including Okinawa City Council, Daikin and Higo Bank — lead the way and succeed in this age of experience transformation," said Brigid Archibald, Managing Director for Qualtrics in Asia Pacific and Japan.

Qualtrics is used by more than 750 government departments and agencies globally.

The Qualtrics Experience Management (XM) Platform is used by over 13,500 organizations globally. Throughout the pandemic, Qualtrics has helped various governments, schools, universities, and other organizations to reach 100M+ residents across 25,000 COVID programs that involve screening, appointment scheduling, testing, QR scans and validations.

