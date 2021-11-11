Qualtrics Announces Closing Of Public Offering And Full Exercise Of Underwriters' Option To Purchase Additional Shares

Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, announced the closing of its public offering of 27,380,952 shares of its Class A common stock, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to...

Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, announced the closing of its public offering of 27,380,952 shares of its Class A common stock, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase 3,571,428 additional shares of Class A common stock, at a public offering price of $42.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Qualtrics, were approximately $1.15 billion. The closing occurred on November 9, 2021.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and HSBC acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Barclays and Truist Securities acted as book-running managers.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., 452 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10018, by telephone at (877) 429-7459, or by email at ny.equity.syndicate@us.hsbc.com.

Registration statements relating to the offering have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on November 4, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product and brand. Over 13,500 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand and take action on experience data (X-data™)—the beliefs, emotions and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love and build a brand people are passionate about.

