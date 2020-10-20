Qualtrics Announces A Breakthrough End-to-End Automated Solution For Vaccine Management Citizen Experience

The new solution helps governments navigate the distribution and administration of vaccines with automated workflows on a single system. It integrates with existing health systems to accelerate vaccine adoption and build community trust

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced it is releasing a vaccine management solution to help governments deliver the COVID-19 vaccine safely and efficiently to their communities. This will allow economies to reopen, individuals to get back to work, and residents to resume everyday activities.

The Qualtrics Vaccine Management + Citizen Experience solution is an end-to-end, automated workflow that communities can quickly deploy to: 1) help prioritize residents to receive the vaccine, 2) schedule appointments and follow-up, 3) provide a record of vaccination after the vaccine has been administered, and 4) continually monitor the patient experience at every step in the vaccine administration process.

A recent Qualtrics study found that less than 60% of respondents say they have confidence in their state government to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine to their community. Over 40% of people currently say they are unsure or do not plan on getting the vaccine. The Qualtrics vaccine solution will help governments understand resident sentiment around the vaccine and what actions they can take to help people feel confident and safe about the distribution and administration of the vaccine. (Study results can be found here ).

In contrast to other vaccine solutions, Qualtrics' Vaccine Management + Citizen Experience automates and streamlines vaccine operations on a single platform and integrates directly into existing health systems. The agility of the Qualtrics XM Platform™ allows government officials to customize their programs--without the need for professional services--to quickly adapt to new or additional vaccines and apply updated CDC guidance and state or federal-level requirements.

"The COVID-19 vaccination effort will be the largest vaccine program administered in history. It is essential that every government across the world understand residents' perceptions and intentions about the vaccine, create streamlined processes to administer it, and have the capability to monitor the impact and reach of the vaccine in their communities," said Jeremy Smith, Head of Industry and Global Operations, Qualtrics. "The Qualtrics Vaccine Management + Citizen Experience solution empowers governments to establish, iterate, and track vaccine operations on a single system. This gives them the ability to understand sentiment in real-time and make quick adjustments to the experience they are delivering to build lasting trust and confidence within their communities."

Additionally, deployment of Qualtrics' vaccine solution is being supported by Ernst & Young LLP (EY), a leading member of the Qualtrics Partner Network. EY is working with Qualtrics to implement and deploy this solution for governments across the U.S.

"Distributing a vaccine safely and securely to populations at scale can be a complex process. Governments that understand residents' perceptions around the delivery of a COVID-19 vaccine, and that are focused on getting the experience right, will build lasting trust and confidence with their communities," said Brad Duncan, EY US Government & Public Sector State Local & Education Leader. "EY is proud to collaborate with Qualtrics to help successfully deliver a vaccine."

How Qualtrics Vaccine Management + Citizen Experience streamlines the experience for residents and governments:

Individuals complete an online assessment to prioritize vaccine distribution, beginning with the most at-risk populations (e.g., first responders, teachers, the elderly)

Based on prioritization, residents schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine. A QR code is generated, tying the patient information to the vaccination completion. Once the doses are completed, the data is sent in real-time to appropriate health departments

Patients who require multiple doses of the vaccine will automatically be scheduled for follow-up appointments to continue the vaccination process

Following vaccination, patients receive a brief questionnaire asking about their experience and any adverse effects they may be experiencing. Health officials will use the feedback to iterate and improve the experience in real-time and can continue to monitor patients via SMS, email, website, or in-person interactions

Patients can download their vaccine records which can then be used as a "vaccine passport" and to share with their employer, school, or other required locations

Powerful capabilities include:

Public Information Awareness: governments can gauge resident perception and sentiment by demographic groups, including marginalized communities. In addition, they can align those insights with strategy and policy, and quickly address concerns to deliver a better experience

governments can gauge resident perception and sentiment by demographic groups, including marginalized communities. In addition, they can align those insights with strategy and policy, and quickly address concerns to deliver a better experience Enrollment and Administration Management: state and local governments can conduct outreach to health providers and digitally enroll providers as vaccine administrators

state and local governments can conduct outreach to health providers and digitally enroll providers as vaccine administrators Patient assessment and scheduling: patient assessment, consent, and scheduling is centralized on a single system, making it easier to streamline overall vaccine administration and monitoring of patient outcomes post-vaccination

patient assessment, consent, and scheduling is centralized on a single system, making it easier to streamline overall vaccine administration and monitoring of patient outcomes post-vaccination Vaccine Reporting and Dashboards: provides government officials real-time experience analytics and dashboards for monitoring, decision-making, and provider accountability

More than 350 state and local governments throughout the US leverage Qualtrics to provide powerful experiences for their residents. Qualtrics COVID-19 solutions are used for contact tracing, employee symptom checks, patient assessments, test scheduling, and much more. Qualtrics maintains the highest security certification including ISO 27001 and FedRAMP and is also HITRUST certified, which means its technology platform provides customers the tools they need to manage HIPAA compliance.

For more information about Qualtrics Vaccine Experience + Management solution, please visit https://www.qualtrics.com/back-to-business-communities .

About QualtricsQualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business--customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 11,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)--the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

Contact: press@qualtrics.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualtrics-announces-a-breakthrough-end-to-end-automated-solution-for-vaccine-management--citizen-experience-301155397.html

SOURCE Qualtrics