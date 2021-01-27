QualTek Acquires Fiber Network Solutions, A Premier Provider Of Fiber Optic And Electrical Services To The Telecom And Renewable Industries

BLUE BELL, Pa., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QualTek, one of the largest providers of turnkey telecommunications solutions, including engineering, installation, fulfillment, and program management to the North American telecommunications and power sectors, announced today that is has acquired Fiber Network Solutions, Inc ("FNS" or the "Company"). Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

FNS, established in 2001 and based in Tyler, TX, is a premier full-service provider of fiber optic and electrical services, focusing primarily on renewable energy projects. The Company provides fiber optic terminations, OTDR and power meter testing, fusion splicing, fiber placement, extensive fiber optic and copper infrastructure installation, cable jetting, boring and trenching, industry specific maintenance, and design and material procurement.

"We are excited to have FNS join our team at QualTek. Their vast experience in renewable energy solutions and fiber deployment make this a highly strategic acquisition for our company," said Scott Hisey, CEO of QualTek. "We look forward to expanding their impressive service offerings to customers throughout the country."

"QualTek presents a fantastic opportunity for FNS to continue its growth. We look forward to working with Scott and his team as they build their services in the growing renewable energy industry," said Tim Hooker, CEO of FNS. "Leveraging our combined resources and services will also allow us to move forward and expand our customer offerings to include wireline services, which are an essential driver of 5G growth."

This marks QualTek's 12th acquisition since 2012 as it broadens service offerings to customers throughout the United States and Canada.

About QualTek: QualTek is one of the largest providers of turnkey services to the North American telecommunications, infrastructure and power industries. Through its more than 5,000 dedicated professionals, QualTek provides its partners and clients with a range of services including engineering, installation, disaster recovery, project management, customer fulfilment, communications upgrades and infrastructure improvements. QualTek is a premier partner to some of the largest companies in the wireless, wireline and power sectors. For more information please visit www.qualtekservices.com.

About FNS:Based in Tyler, TX, FNS is a premier full-service provider for all fiber optic and electrical services to a wide array of markets. The Company provides fiber optic terminations, OTDR and power meter testing, fusion splicing, fiber placement, extensive fiber optic and copper infrastructure installation, cable jetting, boring and trenching, industry specific maintenance, and design and material procurement. For more information please visit https://www.fnsolutions.net/.

Media Contact:

Gianna Lucchesi glucchesi@qualtekservices.com (267) 524-1793

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualtek-acquires-fiber-network-solutions-a-premier-provider-of-fiber-optic-and-electrical-services-to-the-telecom-and-renewable-industries-301215693.html

SOURCE QualTek