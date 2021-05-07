Quality Pasta Company, The Makers Of Muscle Mac® Announce Support Of The National Autism Association

CHARLEROI, Pa., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Pasta Company is proud to announce a new partnership with the National Autism Association (NAA), a nationally recognized support network for those dealing with Autism in their lives or the lives of a...

CHARLEROI, Pa., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Pasta Company is proud to announce a new partnership with the National Autism Association (NAA), a nationally recognized support network for those dealing with Autism in their lives or the lives of a loved one. The NAA provides advocacy, research, education, safety tips, and a wealth of other beneficial services. As a new partner to the NAA, Muscle Mac will donate a portion of sales to help further their mission and refresh the packaging with the NAA logo to build awareness.

Wendy Fournier, President of the National Autism Association states: "We are thrilled to welcome Quality Pasta Company, the makers of Muscle Mac® as a program partner in 2021. NAA's programs address the most urgent needs of the autism community. Muscle Mac's generous support will help us to provide much-needed direct assistance to families across the country."

Melanie Ruhe, Social Media Director at Quality Pasta Company adds: "We are very excited to support the mission of the NAA and we are proud that we are doing our part to support this worthwhile cause. The NAA has an amazing website filled with tools, advice, and guidance to help promote understanding and compassion for those living with autism; which made it easy for us to get involved with the NAA."

About the National Autism Association (NAA):The National Autism Association is a not for profit support organization with a mission to respond to the most urgent needs of the autism community, providing real help and hope so that all affected can reach their full potential.The National Autism Association can be found at: https://nationalautismassociation.org/ The NAA is a registered 501(c)3 organization.

For more information, contact us at www.quality-pasta.com or www.muscle-mac.com

pdestefano@quality-pasta.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quality-pasta-company-the-makers-of-muscle-mac-announce-support-of-the-national-autism-association-301286726.html

SOURCE Quality Pasta Company