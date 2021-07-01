Qualis Innovations Inc. Completes Share Exchange Agreement With MPathix Health Inc. (formerly EMF Medical Devices, Inc.)

Chadds Ford, PA, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualis Innovation Inc. ("Qualis") completed a share exchange agreement with mPathix Health Inc.("mPathix") through which mPathix will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Qualis. Qualis trades under the symbol "QLIS" on the OTC markets.

As a result of the share exchange, Qualis will install its new board of directors:

Demir Bingol, Chairman and CEO - Mr. Bingol served as Chairman and CEO of EMF Medical Devices since March 2021. Previously, Mr. Bingol headed business development and licensing for STADA Corp in the US. He was also vice president of business development and licensing for the Americas at Grünenthal USA and served as interim CEO from December 2017 through March 2019.

John Ballard, CFO and Board Member - Mr. Ballard served as the Chief Executive Officer for EMF Medical Devices from August 2019 through February 2021. Previously, Mr. Ballard has served as Chief Financial Officer of Worldwide Manufacturing USA, Inc., from September 2003 through May 2021.

Jo seph Pergolizzi, MD, Board Member - Dr. Pergolizzi is an internationally recognized thought leader in anesthesiology, internal medicine, perioperative care, pain medicine, critical and palliative care, pharmacology, drug development, and regulatory affairs. He currently holds executive and board positions with several companies, including NEMA Research, Inc., Neumentum, Enalare Therapeutics Inc., and Native Cardio. Dr. Pergolizzi was a General Partner in the Life Science Equity Partners and has extensive executive board experience.

Jim Holt, Board Member - Mr. Holt is the current CEO of Life Care Medical Devices and is the President of CIM Securities. Mr. Holt has served on the Board of Directors for EMF Medical Devices since September 2019. Mr. Holt previously worked as a Wholesaler for Berger Mutual Funds and Oppenheimer Funds and is licensed Institutional MBS /CMO/CDO Trader.

Madding King , Board Member - Mr. King is a Founding Partner of Camp One Ventures, LLC, an early-stage venture capital fund with a focus on financial technology investments. Mr. King joined the EMF Medical Devices board in November 2019. Mr. King also co‐founded and is the Chief Executive Officer of Brookline Group, LLC and is a Managing Director of Brookline Investments.

About Qualis Innovations Inc.

Qualis Innovations Inc. (Qualis) is a company that applies innovative technologies to improve the treatment, distribution, and access to care for patients suffering from diseases of the central nervous system. Qualis collaborates with other companies to bring new treatments to market using proprietary, best-in-class technologies.

About mPathix Health

mPathix Health, Inc.("mPathix"), formerly EMF Medical Devices, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Qualis Innovations Inc. mPathix is focused on the development, production and distribution of multi-modal pain management and CNS related solutions. We are a clinical stage company, developing innovative pain management products using a modality agnostic, virtual operating model. mPathix's lead product is the SOLACE electromagnetic induction device, which was originally cleared by FDA for treatment of selected medical conditions such as relief of pain, muscle spasms, and joint contractures, but not for the treatment of malignancies.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. In this context, forward-looking statements may address the Company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipates," "beliefs," "estimates," "expects," "intends," " plans," "seeks," "will," and other terms with similar meaning. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Although the Company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements based are reasonable, it can provide no assurances that these assumptions will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements, risk, and uncertainties, and by reference to the underlying assumptions.

Contact :

mPathix Health Inc.

info@mpathixhealth.com

