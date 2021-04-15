Qualifacts Credible Announces California Partnership With Kings View Professional Services

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualifacts + Credible, a leading provider of electronic health records (EHR) for behavioral health and human service organizations, has entered an agreement to partner with Kings View Professional Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kings View, to provide a best-in-class comprehensive technology and managed services offering to the California county mental health community.

Under this agreement, Kings View, a long-established and leading behavioral health corporation in California, will be supplying, installing, operating, upgrading, maintaining and otherwise providing full support for the Credible EHR platform. This industry-leading offering will not only be available to Kings Views current county partners, but will be made available to new county customers as well. The Kings View-Credible partnership provides the California county mental health community with the benefit of proven in-state behavioral health expertise combined with a highly configurable next-generation EHR platform.

The benefits to the county agencies will be numerous. They will have access to an advanced Business Intelligence analytics and reporting platform that provides an immediate window into their operations. This will allow for nimble and accurate reporting and reconciliation and also let them tap into an up-to-date and expanded array of California-specific capabilities which include: integrated care functions; a CCBHC module, eRx services that include EPCS; intuitive form-development capabilities support California's unique reporting requirements; a fully disconnected mobile solution; a client portal providing seamless connectivity to consumers; and inpatient/residential functions. All of these technological advantages are backed by Kings View's unparalleled expertise and support.

"Kings View has the unique experience of being both a provider of services and a technology partner to more than 20 California counties," said Bill Dollar, Chief Information Officer. "Kings View selected Credible to offer California counties a premium, inclusive service featuring a comprehensive behavioral health EHR platform that's supported by the professional services our counties rely on to ensure compliance and maximize revenue. Our combined expertise makes the Credible and Kings View partnership the safest option available in the marketplace to provide the software and hardware infrastructure to meet California's requirements today and into the future."

"California county agencies benefit from our unique ability to support them as both a technology partner and fellow behavioral health provider," added Amanda Nugent-Divine, MS, LMFT, Chief Executive Officer. "When we consider their EHR needs, we bring an inside knowledge of working with county mental health entities and facilitating their data evolution with effective solutions. We recognize the trust they place in us, and as such, closely evaluated multiple EHR vendors from around the country to ensure we were choosing the best technology provider. Qualifacts + Credible, and the Credible EHR platform, far exceeded our high expectations, and we believe our county partners will benefit on multiple levels from all the new capabilities we are bringing to them."

Based in Fresno, Kings View has a 70-year history of providing Californians with groundbreaking behavioral health services and support. More recently, Kings View's facilitation of cutting-edge EHR and health information analytics access to its fellow behavioral health agencies has allowed it to forge an essential and trusted relationship within the California provider community. This new partnership between Kings View Professional Services and Qualifacts + Credible will continue that history of innovative and forward-thinking service, said Amanda Nugent-Divine, MS, LMFT, Chief Executive Officer.

"California county agencies' need for high-quality, innovative and flexible EHR support has never been more crucial," said Jeff Silverman, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of Qualifacts + Credible. "This partnership will position them for success on a proven platform that is configurable and provides multiple tiers of data access to further drive value-based care and reimbursement, while continuing Kings View's legacy of county partner support."

ABOUT QUALIFACTS+CREDIBLE

Qualifacts + Credible, two leading providers of Electronic Health Records (EHR) and related technology to behavioral health and human services agencies, merged in August 2020. The new entity combines and brings to market the decades of experience each company achieved individually and is laser-focused on helping agency partners improve clinical outcomes, enhance operations and create healthier communities. The company is offering, enhancing and fully supporting both EHR platforms — CareLogic and Credible — while collaborating to build an even brighter future for partner agencies and their clients. Qualifacts + Credible supports the evolution of interoperability standards as required by state and federal law, recommended by Health and Human Services (HHS) and as necessary to help achieve its mission. By executing an omni-channel approach to interoperability, Qualifacts + Credible provides customers with flexible options and ensures that their systems, users and clients will achieve interoperability goals through a consistent user experience now and into the future.

ABOUT KINGS VIEW

Kings View was founded in Reedley, California in 1951 by the Mennonites to address the need for treatment of mental health. In the 1960s and early 1970s, the scope of services was expanded to include drug and alcohol treatment through several community programs. In 1975, a day facility providing activity and work experience for developmentally disabled adults was established in Merced County. A drug and alcohol prevention and restoration program were created in Fresno in the 1980s. In 1998 a TelePsychiatry program was launched to bring much needed psychiatric care to patients in more rural areas who may not have local access to such facilities. Currently Kings View offers the following service lines: Mental Health, Drug and Alcohol, MIS for Electronic Health Records, Intellectually Challenged Adult Services, Youth Empowerment Programs, TelePsychiatry, Central Valley Suicide Prevention Hotline and Health Information Analytics and cost reporting.

