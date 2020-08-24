Qualcomm Small Business Accelerator Program To Provide Transformational Technology And Services To 33 Selected Small Businesses: From Music Teaching To Cleantech Engineering

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. today announced selections for the Qualcomm® Small Business Accelerator Program, which is designed to help small businesses transition to a mobile-first digital work environment to thrive in today's business climate and set-up for success in the long-term. The comprehensive program was created to provide small businesses with products powered by Qualcomm Technologies solutions, collaboration tools, and technical and integration support, so that the selected businesses can continue to maintain operations throughout the current global pandemic and beyond.

Following the launch of the Qualcomm Small Business Accelerator Program in June, Qualcomm Technologies received more than 375 applications to the program, across 38 states and the District of Columbia. In reviewing the submissions, Qualcomm Technologies recognized ways in which its technology offerings could help small businesses with the digital gaps that prevented them from maintaining operations safely and efficiently. The selected 33 businesses span the healthcare, education, crisis response, arts, environmental services, and other industries, and most identified as women-owned, minority-owned, and/or veteran-owned.

Each selected small business will receive a unique variety of products and technical support valued at up to US$25,000, based on identified need. Product offerings may include mobile computing and connectivity solutions powered by Qualcomm Technologies solutions, such as Always-Connected PCs (4G and 5G cellular-connected laptops), Wi-Fi systems, mobile phones, Bluetooth enabled headsets and active mobile hotspots, along with technical and device integration support.

Official submission videos included songs, poems, and inspiring testimonials from passionate frontline workers, educators, and small business owners and their employees. "Conducting high quality online video-conferencing and whiteboarding internally and externally to improve overall customer experience was a huge motivation for our team to apply and build a relationship with Qualcomm Technologies," said Paul Francis, KIGT, a cleantech and EV charging business from Ontario, California and selected business for the program. "The KIGT team genuinely believes that together with the Qualcomm Technologies team, we can truly reshape 100 years of human habit."

"Becoming a Mobile-First business will go far beyond helping GITC's staff and faculty work more effectively," shared Jessica Baron, Executive Director of San Diego-based education nonprofit, Guitars in the Classroom. "It will supercharge our capacity to serve online, empowering hundreds more educators around the country to participate in our trainings and receive the resources they need to teach their students through the power of song. Through Qualcomm Technologies' generosity, we will now be able to scale up and move the needle on access to music as an integral part of cross-curricular learning for students everywhere."

Qualcomm Technologies and its ecosystem of partners share a commitment to empowering small businesses through technology, and we are pleased to have the support of the following 10 partners:

Bose (Bluetooth headsets)

Jabra (Bluetooth headsets)

Lenovo™ (5G-enabled PCs)

Linksys (Wi-Fi networking devices)

Microsoft (4G-enabled PCs and software solutions)

Motorola (mobile devices)

Samsung (mobile devices and the 4G-enabled Galaxy Book S PC)

Square (point of sale technology)

Targus (mobile docking stations)

Verizon Business (connectivity solutions)

To learn more about the Qualcomm Small Business Accelerator Program, please visit here.

"Maintaining powerful and stable network connectivity is crucial to business productivity and operations. To aid what is truly the heart and soul of the American economy, especially in these unprecedented times, Qualcomm Technologies and its partners are proud to support these deserving small businesses across the country," said Don McGuire, Vice President, Global Product Marketing, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We are proud that with deep support from our partners we are able to help these small businesses receive the resources they need to function, collaborate and thrive, and in many cases reshape and transform their businesses through technology. We had an incredible applicant pool, and we're confident those selected will continue doing great work with the products and services from this program."

"At Linksys, we work to provide a networking experience that is reliable, high quality and the most secure under any circumstances, especially in the current remote working environment. Strong Wi-Fi connectivity is crucial for small businesses to prosper. We are excited to provide the best tools available to the selected businesses of the Qualcomm Small Business Accelerator Program and are encouraged by the diverse array of businesses participating in the program," said L.C. Wu, Chief Operating Officer, Connected Home Division (Linksys, Wemo, Phyn), Belkin International.

"Cloud services, software, and highly mobile, always connected devices are being embraced by businesses of all sizes across all industries, including small business," said Matt Barlow, Corporate Vice President of Surface Marketing at Microsoft. "Microsoft knows that our technologies and experiences will be key to helping businesses move forward, collaborate, and maintain safe operations regardless of size. We're pleased to support the selected businesses of the Qualcomm Small Business Accelerator Program through our software solutions including Windows 10, Microsoft 365 and our 4G-enabled Surface Pro X device."

"Small businesses are defined by ingenuity and resilience. At Samsung, we believe if you combine those attributes with the right technology and know-how, these vital businesses won't just survive but thrive, even in the most challenging times. That's why we are proud to support the Qualcomm Small Business Accelerator Program with PCs and mobile devices powered by Qualcomm Technologies. These devices will help level the playing field and help set up the selected businesses for success," said Taher Behbehani, SVP and Head of Mobile B2B, Samsung Electronics America.

"Our dedication to small businesses runs deep and our support of the Qualcomm Small Business Accelerator Program is an example of this commitment. This program will provide businesses with the support and resources they need during this challenging time," said TJ Fox, President, Verizon Business."

