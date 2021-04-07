Quad Partners Takes Interest In QuantumIT, An Ed-Tech Work Integrated Learning Placement SaaS Platform Operating Across The USA, Australia And The UK

MELBOURNE, Australia and NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Global Holdings ("QuantumIT") the owner and developer of the InPlace SaaS education technology platform for managing student Work Integrated Learning ("WIL"), today announced that...

MELBOURNE, Australia and NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Global Holdings ("QuantumIT") the owner and developer of the InPlace SaaS education technology platform for managing student Work Integrated Learning ("WIL"), today announced that Quad Partners LLC ("Quad") has agreed to invest in the company to support its continued global customer acquisition and product development.

InPlace is a powerful solution for managing student WIL, such as clinical placements, student teacher placements, internships, apprenticeships, industry projects, overseas engagements and other work-based experiences. The company has developed and sells other products that provide potential employers, including schools, universities, hospitals, nursing homes and others, with integrated management tools to facilitate incoming student placements, offer feedback loops to educators and handle OH&S or similar compliance requirements. Its products have been deployed to more than 140 customers across Australia, the US and the UK.

QuantumIT founder and CEO Guthrie White said, "We have enjoyed rapid growth in our SaaS business in recent years across Australia, the UK and the US and have continued to invest in product improvements and new features. We are delighted to have Quad Partners joining us, recognising their strong understanding and participation in the higher education industry in the US. The investment will enable us to accelerate our product development program, expand our international sales and marketing teams and explore new verticals for our software."

Daniel Neuwirth, General Partner and Cofounder of Quad, added, "The importance of work integrated learning is growing globally due to both university initiatives and increased regulatory requirements for licensed professionals. InPlace provides a comprehensive and flexible solution that can manage the growing complexities of the placement process. We are excited to partner with Guthrie and the QuantumIT team in providing this offering to more customers globally."

Industry studies show that 60-70% of students who undertake work experience placements get permanent employment at one of the places they worked at and with many governments around the world focused on "employment outcomes" for students leaving tertiary education, the opportunity for InPlace is substantial. As the dominant product in the sector in Australia and the UK, and with customers in 10 countries already, InPlace has a solid base for continued rapid growth.

Activ8 Capital Advisors served as exclusive financial advisor and Thomson Geer Lawyers provided legal counsel to QuantumIT/InPlace. Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP and MinterEllison provided legal counsel to Quad Partners.

About Inplace

InPlace is an Ed-Tech SaaS platform wholly owned and developed by Quantum Global Holdings, based in Melbourne Australia, with offices in Sydney, London, Kuala Lumpur and Denver Colorado. InPlace is a powerful Higher Education management software service for managing student Work Integrated Learning (WIL), such as clinical placements, student teacher placements, internships, industry projects, overseas engagements and more. www.inplacesoftware.com

About Quad Partners

Quad Partners is a private equity firm committed to creating long-term value by investing in and building high-quality education companies. Founded in 2000 by Lincoln Frank and Daniel Neuwirth, Quad has managed approximately $800 million over its history. Since its inception, Quad has invested in more than 60 education companies, either as platforms or add-on acquisitions. www.quadpartners.com

Contact: Meet Doshi meet@quadpartners.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quad-partners-takes-interest-in-quantumit-an-ed-tech-work-integrated-learning-placement-saas-platform-operating-across-the-usa-australia-and-the-uk-301264273.html

SOURCE Quad Partners LLC