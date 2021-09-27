Quad M Solutions Inc .'s Subsidiary NuAxess Inc. Enters Into A Sales, Marketing And Reinsurance Agreement With Mammoth Life And Reinsurance LLC.

EDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quad M Solutions Inc. (OTCPink:MMMM)'s NuAxess Inc. entered into a commercial agreement with Mammoth Life and Reinsurance LLC.( www.mammothlife.com). Mammoth is a modern data-driven fronting carrier platform that delivers accessible and inclusive insurance products and solutions into the U.S. market. Mammoth creates solutions aimed at the un/underinsured insurance markets via its technologies and data-driven processes that open unique access to untapped markets delivering enhanced pricing and risk containment capabilities. Mammoth is a national insurance and reinsurance operation and the only MBE (Minority Business Enterprise) certified insurance company in the U.S. Quad M Solutions Inc.'s staffing solution is perfectly designed for Mammoth's clients. Collectively, the companies will target the large and growing independent contractor and GIG worker market which subsumes over 2 million MBEs.

Mr. Joseph Frontiere, CEO of Quad M solutions Inc. said "This is a game changing deal for Quad M. It not only allows the company to advertise and sell our solutions as the most cost effective full medical insurance solution through traditional insurance channels, but allows us to team up with highly experienced insurance professionals who are using cutting edge technology to both identify new, and to expand traditional markets. We are excited to partner with the only MBE certified medical insurance platform in the U.S. and believe that Mammoth's growth trajectory will be among the steepest in the insurance industry. We expect Quad M's growth to be a significant percentage of Mammoth's business"

Mr. Paul Ford, Co-Founder and Chairman of Mammoth Life and Reinsurance LLC. said "Given that we are a modern insurance company focused on utilizing the best of breed technologies, Quad M's suite of proprietary insurance technologies for the staffing industry is very attractive. We intend to focus on the large un/underinsured markets including PEO's (professional Employer Associations) that target small businesses, large corporations using PEO's, and over 2 million MBE corporations. We are proud to work with Quad M and believe our partnership will hyper-accelerate each company's growth."

About Mammoth Life and Reinsurance LLC.

Mammoth Life & Reinsurance Company is a company inspired by the legacy of The Mammoth Life & Accident Insurance Company established in Louisville, KY in 1915. Harnessing the power of data science, machine learning and AI, Mammoth Life & Reinsurance Company is leading the way in reinsurance placements that secure human capital and strengthen corporate sustainability as a MBE-certified company. The company is focused on innovative reinsurance structures that mitigate risk of larger corporations managing SG&A expenses closely via the Mammoth Risk Management Data Platform which all of our clients and partners access to continuously monitor and underwrite risk. The company is committed to not just being a good corporate citizen, but leading the way as a thoughtful corporate partner participating in community involvement and philanthropy.

About Quad M Solutions, Inc.

Quad M Solutions, Inc., is a public holding company that offers self-funded health plans, staffing services, HR-human resources, payroll services, retirement, supplemental and workers compensation insurance to small and mid-sized group employers with 1-500 employees, and to the exploding essential worker "Gig Economy," a labor market that is characterized by the prevalence of short-term contracts or freelance work, not permanent jobs. Our Company's four subsidiaries, NuAxess 2, Inc., PrimeAxess , Inc., OpenAxess , Inc. and PrimeAxess 2, LLC are important in conveying who we are and what we do.

We strive to provide those employers and individuals the right tools to be able to manage and control all the facets in their healthcare experience and their eventual health outcomes. Prevention, wellness, and cures have become part of our corporate mission to individuals who want to manage and control their short and long-term healthcare needs.

Our self-insured programs are consumer-driven and technology-leveraged and, by itself, self-insurance is affordable, transparent and responsive to the healthcare and retirement needs of employees who are looking for higher quality benefits, integrated health information and better medical provider access and outcomes.

For additional information, please visit: QuadMSolutions.com and NuAxess.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "likely," "possibly," "probably," "goal," "opportunity," "objective," "target," "assume," "outlook," "guidance," "predicts," "appears," "indicator" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In the normal course of business, Quad M Solutions, in an effort to help keep our stockholders and the public informed about our operations, may from time to time issue such forward-looking statements, either orally or in writing. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of such plans or strategies, or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, profits, pricing, operating expenses or other aspects of operating results. We base the forward-looking statements on our expectations, estimates, and projections at the time such statements are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. The actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements.

Corporate Contact:

IR@quadmsolutions.com