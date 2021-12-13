Quad-C Management Completes Recapitalization Of MNX Global Logistics

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad-C Management, Inc. ("Quad-C"), a leading middle-market private equity firm, announced today that it has completed the recapitalization of MNX Global Logistics ("MNX"), a global leader in time critical logistics. Quad-C is purchasing the business from Audax Private Equity ("Audax").

MNX, headquartered in Long Beach, California, with offices in Singapore, Amsterdam, and Melbourne, is an industry leader in time-critical logistics and managed transportation services serving the biopharmaceutical, life sciences, high tech, medical device, aviation, entertainment, government, and financial industries. MNX's same-day services support the distribution of surgical kits, lifesaving medical treatments, and critical service-parts, and help rescue grounded aircraft through its Aircraft-On-Ground precision logistics services. MNX serves a diverse base of over 1,500 global clients in 190 countries and territories through its Next Flight Out ("NFO"), Air Charter, Expedited Ground, Forward Stocking, and Managed Transportation solutions.

MNX President and CEO, John Labrie, and his senior team will continue to lead the business. "We are excited to partner with Quad-C as MNX pursues its vision to be a world leader in time-critical transportation services," said Labrie. "Quad-C brings deep industry expertise and resources that we believe will help us build on our market leadership position by expanding our service offerings and our value proposition to our clients through strategic acquisitions and growth initiatives."

Tom Hickey, Partner at Quad-C, added, "We are very excited to partner with this talented MNX management team and to support their vision of continuing to build a global leader in time critical logistics. We have been impressed with their accomplishments to date and look forward to working with John and his team during the next phase of MNX's growth."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ABOUT MNX GLOBAL LOGISTICS

Headquartered in Long Beach, California, MNX has regional offices in Singapore, Amsterdam, Netherlands and Melbourne, Australia. The time critical logistics leader serves 190 countries and territories—including key Asia Pacific, South American and EMEA markets.

MNX clients are multinational leaders in the biopharmaceutical, life sciences, high tech, medical device, aviation, entertainment and financial industries. MNX serves them around the world via Next Flight Out (NFO), Air Charter, Expedited Ground, Forward Stocking and Managed Transportation solutions. For more information about MNX Global Logistics, visit www.mnx.com.

ABOUT QUAD-C

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, Quad-C is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in well-established business and consumer services, food & beverage and consumer products, healthcare, industrials, specialty distribution and transportation / logistics companies. In its three-decade history, Quad-C has invested over $3.9 billion of capital in more than 75 platform companies. The Quad-C team is committed to partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to accelerate growth and create long-term value. Learn more about Quad-C at www.quadcmanagement.com.

