QTS Realty Trust, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Conference Call

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) - Get Report today announced that the Company will issue its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 after market close on Monday, October 26, 2020. The Company will conduct a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 883-0383 (U.S.) or (412) 902-6506 (International). The participant entry number is 0939248# and callers are asked to dial in ten minutes prior to start time. A link to the live broadcast and the replay will be available on the Company's website ( www.qtsdatacenters.com) under the Investors tab.

About QTSQTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) - Get Report is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America and Europe. Through its software-defined data center platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com , call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

