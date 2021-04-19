Qtrade Investor Launches Updated Retail Brand

See our Brand manifesto video ( https://vimeo.com/498483600/d43482aa96)

TORONTO, April 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Qtrade® Investor, a subsidiary of Aviso Wealth Inc., has changed its name to "Qtrade Direct Investing" and launched an updated brand. The new brand will better align the company 's market presence with its award-winning reputation for innovation and customer satisfaction. Qtrade has achieved top ratings by The Globe and Mail, MoneySense and Surviscor 23 times over the past 16 years, and currently holds the number one ranking by The Globe and Mail. The new brand is strategically designed to share a story of confidence with Canadian do-it-yourself investors.

"At the heart of the new brand, Qtrade understands that the most important thing to our clients is a feeling of confidence," says Christine Zalzal, Senior Vice-President, Head of Qtrade and VirtualWealth®. "They should be confident that their decisions are well-informed, that their transactions are enacted reliably and efficiently, and that they have the support that they need. We have positioned our team to create that confidence. Our new tagline is an invitation to Write your own future.™"

The brand launch reflects the culmination of a two-year process, not just to present a better story to the market, but to build up the company behind the promise. Qtrade has made significant internal changes, with reconfigured teams in product development and marketing, and continues to add new technology, products and services, including portfolio analytics tools, personalization, and real-time account opening.

While the brand will be presented externally through an engaging and thought-provoking marketing approach, there is an internal component that addresses the relationship between each department and the intended brand experience.

"There 's a considerable difference between a marketing campaign and what we've done with this brand exercise," says Brian McOstrich, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer for Aviso Wealth. "We started with our DNA and worked outward, through every job in every department, to ensure that the experience we provide aligns with the promise we make. This is as much about internal management as it is about marketing."

With time and consistency, Qtrade aims to grab the attention of more DIY investors than ever before with an online trading platform that gives them the confidence they need.

Qtrade's website is qtrade.ca

About Qtrade

Qtrade offers self-directed investors a choice of platforms to achieve their financial goals. Qtrade Direct Investing is Canada 's number one online trading platform—having secured more than 23 first-place wins over the past 16 years for best online brokerage. It is currently ranked the number one online broker by The Globe and Mail. VirtualWealth is an online automated investment solution that matches investors with well-diversified portfolios of ETFs or mutual funds, based on their risk profile, and then automatically manages that portfolio for them.

With more than 20 years' experience, Qtrade operates direct to consumer and through over 200 strategic partnerships with some of Canada's largest financial services institutions. Qtrade believes that Canadian do-it-yourself investors should have confidence in their financial decisions, confidence in the tools we provide to help them make those decisions and confidence in the support we offer.

Online brokerage services are offered through Qtrade Direct Investing, a division of Credential Qtrade Securities Inc. Qtrade and Qtrade Direct Investing are trade names and trademarks of Aviso Wealth.

Visit qtrade.ca for more information.

About Aviso Wealth

Aviso Wealth is a national, integrated financial services company with approximately $95 billion in assets under administration and management. Aviso Wealth is owned by the Credit Union Centrals, The Co-operators / CUMIS and Desjardins. Aviso 's MFDA-regulated dealer, full-service IIROC-regulated dealer, and insurance agencies support thousands of financial advisors at 150 credit unions across Canada. Aviso 's asset manager, NEI Investments, is a Canadian leader in Responsible Investment funds and portfolios which are available through a national network of advisors.

Visit aviso.ca for more information

