Qstream Named To Training Industry's Prestigious 2020 List Of Top Training Companies For Health And Safety/Compliance Training

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qstream, leader in microlearning for the remote workforce, is named by Training Industry on the 2020 Top Health and Safety/Compliance Training List . Organizations searching for the best training and technology partners to support their compliance training strategies and programs use this list to guide purchasing decisions. Training Industry is the most trusted source on best practices, information, insights, and resources for guiding learning professionals as well as connecting learning professionals with vendor solutions that meet their needs and demands.

"We appreciate Training Industry's recognition of Qstream as a member of this year's Top Health and Safety/Compliance Training List," said Rich Lanchantin, CEO at Qstream. "Businesses are accelerating their shift to remote learning models due to the impact of COVID-19, and rely on Qstream's microlearning capabilities to deliver their critical compliance training across the enterprise. We're able to help our clients reach learners faster through higher engagement, help them drive real knowledge retention and proficiency gain, and substantiate compliance results through detailed analytics."

Qstream was selected for the Top Health and Safety/Compliance list based on our learning technology capabilities, experience, and expertise in helping enterprise corporate learning and compliance teams to educate and reinforce their employees on programs such as occupational health and safety, EPA training, laws, regulations, and policies. Companies admitted on this list were based on a variety of health and safety/compliance training offerings, the ability to deliver in preferred learning modalities, company size and growth potential, geographic and vertical reach, and quality of clients.

"Compliance training was a focus of our digital learning transformation strategy at Providence to support our mission of health for a better world. Following a careful evaluation and pilot process, we selected Qstream as our enterprise microlearning partner to deliver required compliance training to over 300,000 caregivers (employees) and non-employee providers in 50+ hospitals and 800+ clinics. After completing our first enterprise launch, we increased learner engagement and satisfaction, confirmed proficiency increases through real-time analytics, and slashed implementation costs by over 6 million dollars in our first course alone," said Darci Hall, Chief Learning Officer at Providence. "Our experience with Qstream is direct evidence that supports why they were included on Training Industry's list."

About Qstream

Qstream is a microlearning solution proven by science and in practice to boost learner performance through knowledge reinforcement, engagement, and analytics. 600+ organizations rely on Qstream to build high-performance teams by delivering a microlearning experience that reinforces job-critical knowledge in minutes a day, exposing a real-time view of performance readiness.

