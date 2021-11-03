Qorvo® Acquires United Silicon Carbide (UnitedSiC), A Leading Provider Of Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qorvo ® (Nasdaq: QRVO), a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, announced today that it has acquired Princeton, New Jersey-based United Silicon Carbide (UnitedSiC), a leading manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors. The acquisition of United Silicon Carbide expands Qorvo's reach into the fast-growing markets for electric vehicles (EVs), industrial power, circuit protection, renewables and data center power. United Silicon Carbide will become part of Qorvo's Infrastructure & Defense Products (IDP) business and will be led by Dr. Chris Dries, who was formerly United Silicon Carbide's president and CEO and is now general manager of Qorvo's Power Device Solutions.

Philip Chesley, president of Qorvo IDP, said, "The addition of United Silicon Carbide to our IDP business significantly expands our market opportunities in high-power applications. This acquisition enables Qorvo to deliver high-value, best-in-class intelligent power solutions covering power conversion, motion control and circuit protection applications."

Dr. Dries said, "Our team is thrilled to expand our SiC portfolio as part of Qorvo and continue to build the business with speed and scale, working to accelerate SiC adoption with the industry's highest performance devices. Our SiC technology, together with Qorvo's complementary Programmable Power Management products and world-class supply chain capabilities, enable us to deliver superior levels of power efficiency in advanced applications."

United Silicon Carbide's product portfolio now spans more than 80 SiC FETs, JFETs and Schottky diode devices. Based on a unique cascode configuration, the recently announced Generation 4 SiC FETs are specified at an industry-leading 750V at 5.9 milliohm RDS(on), enabling new levels of SiC efficiency and performance critical for EV chargers, DC-DC converters and traction drives, as well as telecom/server power supplies, variable speed motor drives and solar photovoltaic (PV) inverters.

About QorvoQorvo (Nasdaq: QRVO) makes a better world possible by providing innovative Radio Frequency (RF) solutions at the center of connectivity. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers' most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including advanced wireless devices, wired and wireless networks and defense radar and communications. We also leverage unique competitive strengths to advance 5G networks, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and other emerging applications that expand the global framework interconnecting people, places and things. Visit www.qorvo.com to learn how Qorvo connects the world.

