Qorvis Communications Wins Three Bulldog PR Awards

WASHINGTON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qorvis Communications, the D.C.-based public affairs and public diplomacy arm of Publicis Groupe, has been awarded three Bulldog PR Awards, including the Gold Award for Best Virtual Event Campaign, for work with client Help Heal Veterans (Heal Vets). The 2021 Bulldog PR Awards, announced on Thursday, May 20, recognized the most outstanding public relations and communications campaigns from the past year.

Qorvis and Heal Vets received three awards for their "Veterans Crafting Through Covid" campaign, developed to shine a light on the remarkable work Heal Vets has done while bringing awareness to the power of crafting for healing:

Best Virtual Event Campaign - Award: Gold

Best Not-for-Profit/ Association Campaign - Award: Silver

Best Issue/ Cause Advocacy Campaign - Award: Silver

"It is an honor to receive multiple Bulldog awards across three different competitive categories for the same campaign," said Qorvis Communications founder and president Michael Petruzzello. "This recognition is a testament to our talented team and to our dedicated partners at Help Heal Veterans, who encourage us and work closely with us to produce such rewarding campaigns."

This year's Bulldog Awards received a record number of entries in 46 different categories from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry.

"We are grateful that Help Heal Veterans has been recognized alongside our partners at Qorvis with this year's Bulldog PR Awards — especially in an award category emphasizing cause advocacy. We believe deeply in the work we do to help combat the depression, anxiety and loneliness millions faced during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Joe McClain, retired Navy captain and Help Heal Veterans CEO. "We hope these awards will bring more attention to the needs of the people we serve, veterans and active-duty military who are trying to heal the invisible wounds of war."

The Bulldog Awards, the only PR awards program judged exclusively by working journalists, are run by Bulldog Reporter and celebrate the best and brightest in corporate communications and public relations. Learn more about Bulldog Awards at bulldogawards.com and sign up to hear about updates on deadlines or upcoming awards programs.

