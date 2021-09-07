Qontigo Names Mohan Verma As Senior Managing Director, Global Head Of Business Development

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qontigo announced today the appointment of Mohan Verma as Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Business Development. In this role, Verma will oversee relationships with strategic accounts, which include many of Qontigo's largest and most sophisticated clients, as well as certain other strategic growth initiatives. Verma most recently served as Managing Director, Global Head of Partnerships at MSCI, Inc., where he held a number of senior positions over the last 11 years. Before that he was with RiskMetrics Group, which was acquired by MSCI in 2010.

Brian Rosenberg, Chief Revenue Officer of Qontigo, said, "I am pleased to welcome Mohan to our team. Since the launch of Qontigo almost two years ago, we have seen steadily strengthening demand for our solutions, created by leveraging Qontigo's advanced indexing and analytics capabilities. Those unique capabilities, combined with Mohan's proven ability to deliver innovation, value and growth, will help us to accelerate the fulfillment of our vision and value proposition by meeting—and exceeding—the enterprise-level needs of our highly demanding strategic accounts."

Prior to his most recent roles as Global Head of Partnerships and Head of Services and Solutions, he led Analytics Client Coverage in the Americas for MSCI and RiskMetrics Group.

About QontigoQontigo is a leading global provider of innovative index, analytics and risk solutions that optimize investment impact. As the shift toward sustainable investing accelerates, Qontigo enables its clients—financial-products issuers, capital owners and asset managers—to deliver sophisticated and targeted solutions at scale to meet the increasingly demanding and unique sustainability goals of investors and asset owners worldwide.

Qontigo's solutions are enhanced by both our collaborative, customer-centric culture, which allows us to create tailored solutions for our clients, and our open architecture and modern technology that efficiently integrate with our clients' processes.

Part of the Deutsche Börse Group, Qontigo was created in 2019 through the combination of Axioma, DAX and STOXX. Headquartered in Eschborn, Germany, Qontigo's global presence includes offices in New York, London, Zug and Hong Kong.

