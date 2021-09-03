QNET Wins Six New Industry Awards For Innovation And Social Impact

HONG KONG, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QNET, a prominent e-commerce based direct selling company, proudly received a series of six awards for its innovative digital practices and its ongoing commitment to improving underserved communities around the world.

The inaugural 2021 TITAN Business Awards recognised businesses such as QNET, Nestle India, and Think Global Forum that demonstrate exceptional passion, influence, and credibility in their work. QNET received a Platinum award in the Most Innovative Company category and a Gold award in the Multi-Level Marketing category.

QNET's winning submission, titled 'Empowering Entrepreneurs and Communities Through RYTHM', exhibits the company's commitment to making a positive impact on others through entrepreneurship, education, sports, and community development. QNET and its social impact initiative, RYTHM Foundation, which stands for 'Raise Yourself To Help Mankind', have carried out numerous short- and long-term CSR projects in emerging economies, in South and Southeast Asia, and the Sub-Saharan Africa region, to build supportive social frameworks and uplift communities in need.

QNET's next win was at the 2021 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards, which recognises the world's best in innovation and creative business practices from multiple industries. QNET's mobile app was awarded the highly coveted Best of the Year Gold award in the App & Mobile Website Awards Category. QNET Mobile provides distributors convenient access to an all-in-one digital hub to grow their business and earn income from the palm of their hand, anywhere in the world. The app is available on both the iOS AppStore and Google Play, and has been downloaded over 100,000 times with an average rating of 4.5 out or 5 on both platforms.

QNET won in three categories at the 2021 NYX Awards that celebrates the world's most exceptional marketing communications and creative concepts. QNET emerged victorious with two Goldsand one Silver out of more than 2,000 entries from companies such as Dell Technologies, World Wildlife Fund, Microsoft, and Nike.

The winning entries at the NYX Awards are:

Qbuzz - The Voice of QNET : QNET's official blog cinched a Gold award in the Multi-Level Marketing category. Qbuzz is available in six languages across seven regions, providing millions of QNET distributors and customers with news, information, and success stories from the direct selling industry.

: QNET's official blog cinched a Gold award in the Multi-Level Marketing category. Qbuzz is available in six languages across seven regions, providing millions of QNET distributors and customers with news, information, and success stories from the direct selling industry. QNET - The Best Products in The Right Business : QNET received a Gold in the Catalogue category in recognition of the company's excellent product catalogue which serves as an easy-to-use primer on QNET's diverse, high-quality product portfolio spanning health, wellness, and lifestyle products.

: QNET received a Gold in the Catalogue category in recognition of the company's excellent product catalogue which serves as an easy-to-use primer on QNET's diverse, high-quality product portfolio spanning health, wellness, and lifestyle products. The Difference Between Direct Selling and Pyramid Scheme: QNET's video on learning the difference between a direct selling business model and pyramid schemes received a Silver in the Informational category. The video serves as a guideline for individuals looking to enter the direct selling industry, dispelling common misconceptions regarding the important difference between legitimate direct selling companies and predatory pyramid schemes.

"As one of the first direct selling companies in Asia to adopt e-commerce, we understand the value of innovation and finding new, creative ways to deliver the right products with the right message, at the right time, to our distributors and customers." says CEO of QNET, Ms Malou Caluza. "2020 was no different, despite the pandemic - we leveraged on our strength as a young, dynamic company to give our digital platforms a refresh and doubled down on delivering content to our community that was not only informative, timely, and relevant, but hopeful and uplifting as well. I'm proud of what the team has accomplished over the past year, despite these unprecedented times, and truly humbled by the awards that acknowledge our hard work and dedication."

The TITAN Business Awards and NYX Awards are sponsored by the International Awards Associate (IAA), whereas the Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards is sponsored by the Globee® Awards. All awards submitted are judged by industry innovators and experienced professionals from multiple disciplines to recognise pioneering and outstanding brands from around the globe.

QNET has acquired a total of 22 awards in 2021 from various globally recognised industry awards, the most recent being three awards each from the HERMES Creative Awards and The Communicator Awards for their excellence in rich media and digital communications.

About QNETQNET is one of Asia's leading e-commerce based direct selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness and lifestyle products that enable people to lead better lives. QNET's grass-roots business model fuelled by the power of e-commerce has helped empower millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide.

QNET is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a presence in more than 25 countries around the world through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees.

QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries, as well as the Hong Kong Health Food Association and the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, among others.

QNET is also active in sports sponsorships around the world. Some of the more prominent partnerships include being the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and the African Club League Championships of CAF.

For more information, please visit QNET's website at www.qnet.net.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)IAA, established in 2015, is the organizer of MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Property Awards, LIT Talent Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, and MUSE Hotel Awards. The IAA's mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate. IAA assembled TITAN Business Awards to bring attention to the international business industry and promote their strategies, cultures, and teamwork to the world.

About the Globee Awards Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qnet-wins-six-new-industry-awards-for-innovation-and-social-impact-301368848.html

SOURCE QNET