QNET Expands Home Care Product Portfolio With Next-Gen MyHomePlus Water Purifiers

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QNET, the prominent e-Commerce driven Asian direct selling company has partnered with Cuckoo, South Korea's leading Kitchen and Home Appliances brand, to develop the MyHomePlus range of water purifiers exclusively for QNET's customers in India.

The new and innovative water purifiers are available in two models - MyHomePlus DELIGHT and MyHomePlus KNIGHT . The MyHomePlus range is backed by Cuckoo's patented 'IN and OUT Sterilisation' technology, which automatically sterilises the inner faucet and water paths from the purifier's inlet to the faucet, ensuring 100% hygienic water output.

Both the water purifiers filter heavy metals like mercury, iron, aluminium, etc., provide mineral-rich alkaline water, and remove harmful microorganisms from the water. Both KNIGHT & DELIGHT are packed with advanced technological features that make them easy to use, maintain, and clean.

QNET's MyHomePlus DELIGHT This Alkaline Nano water purifier will be an indispensable addition to your smart home and kitchen. This purifier is powered with a "Nano Positive Filter" that eliminates 99.9% of Norovirus (causes acute gastroenteritis, diarrhea, stomachache, etc. and is usually found in borewell and overhead tank water). DELIGHT's Alkali-mineraliser filter adds essential minerals to the water and balances the pH level by providing healthier and tastier water. DELIGHT's key features include UV LED & Faucet Sterilisation, flexible installation, water level indicator, 7.5L tank capacity, detachable nozzle, and a tray for easy cleaning.

QNET's MyHomePlus KNIGHTThis Alkaline RO water purifier specialises in high TDS (total dissolved solids) groundwater / borewell water purification. The KNIGHT is packed with an advanced 7-Stage RO Membrane that purifies water up to 99.9% and is equipped with a UV LED sterilisation process with a timer-setting. MyHomePlus KNIGHT comes with a Kitchen & Daily Care Option. With the use of an additional faucet, users get clean and sterilised water output, extremely convenient for washing vegetables, fruits, cutlery, toys, milk bottles, etc. Also, the filter in this purifier has active carbon that absorbs bad odours from tap water.

"Our aim is to provide our customers with products they need to live healthier lives and take care of their families and their well-being. There is a growing concern about water borne diseases caused by the indiscriminate dumping of solid waste and litter in water bodies, and poor industrial waste management. Data from World Bank shows that over 21 per cent of communicable diseases in India are water related. Through this partnership with Cuckoo, we are delighted that we can offer our customers a great product to help them take care of their health at a time when the world is battling a pandemic," said Rishi Chandiok, Regional Director ( South Asia), QNET.

The MyHomePlus DELIGHT model is designed to help reduce water wastage to ZERO and is specially built for municipal supply water used by a majority of urban households. The MyHomePlus KNIGHT model is designed to tackle high levels of dissolved solids commonly found in ground / borewell water.

Satyajeet Kumar Arun, Managing Director ( India) at Cuckoo Appliances Pvt. Ltd., said, "The water purifier industry is poised to change dynamics by building awareness on water wastage and increasing the supply of treated water for household consumption. The rise of SMART cities is further increasing the requirement of cutting-edge technology for modern homes. Cuckoo India is excited to offer its world-class patented technologies like IN & OUT Sterilisation and Nano Positive Technology for Consumers of India. We look forward to offering world-class technology through QNET's robust distributor network. We are confident our association will enable us to reach our technology to homes across the country on a larger scale."

MyHomePlus water purifiers from QNET produce safe drinking water that meets the standards set by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Available at www.qnetindia.co , MyHomePlus DELIGHT is priced at INR 38,270 and MyHomePlus KNIGHT is priced at INR 38,670.

About QNETQNET is one of Asia's leading e-commerce enabled direct selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness, and lifestyle products. QNET's business model pivoting upon technology and e-commerce has helped empower millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide.

QNET is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a presence in more than 25 countries around the world through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees.

QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries, as well as the Hong Kong Health Food Association and the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, among others. In India, QNET operates through its sub-franchisee Vihaan Direct Selling ( India) Pvt Ltd and is a member of the Health Foods and Dietary Supplements Association (HADSA), ASSOCHAM, and CII.

QNET is also active in sports sponsorships around the world. Some of the more prominent partnerships include being the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and the African Club League Championships of CAF.

For media queries, email: media.india@qnet.net

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qnet-expands-home-care-product-portfolio-with-next-gen-myhomeplus-water-purifiers-301351308.html

SOURCE QNET