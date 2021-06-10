Qmarkets And HeroX Join Forces To Deliver Comprehensive Open Innovation Solution

Partnership enables Qmarkets customers to access HeroX's 2M+ globally connected problem solvers and allows HeroX challenge sponsors to leverage the back-end idea incubation features of the Qmarkets platform

TEL-AVIV, Israel, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qmarkets, the award-winning supplier of innovation management software, has today announced its partnership with HeroX , the world's leading platform for crowdsourced idea competitions. This partnership gives users of Qmarkets' Q-open solution the ability to tap into a global community of solvers, while allowing HeroX customers to benefit from Qmarkets' cutting-edge idea evaluation, incubation, and implementation features.

This partnership represents not just a commitment of cooperation between Qmarkets and HeroX, but also a technical API integration between the two platforms. This seamless integration will empower moderators on the Qmarkets system to easily publish idea challenges on the HeroX site, while also enabling HeroX users to submit ideas and solutions directly to the client. Broadly referred to as "open innovation," both platforms allow companies to increase the number of ideas and solutions that they receive from problem solvers around the world, which will ultimately increase their ROI.

This integration will be available through Qmarkets' Q-open platform which is designed to allow customers to gather ideas from outside of their organization, from customers, experts, partners, and more. The Q-open platform constitutes one tool within Qmarkets' full suite of collective intelligence solutions , which includes platforms focusing on employee innovation, continuous improvement, scouting, and much more.

"We help organisations gather the collective intelligence of their employees and external stakeholders to find innovative ideas and solutions to pressing business challenges," said Michael Stilger, SVP and CO-Founder, Qmarkets. "We are pleased to partner with HeroX and give our clients even more opportunities to innovate by utilizing this global community of problem solvers."

HeroX aggregates talent from around the world and then pairs these problem solvers with challenges in need of their skillset. With its proven ability to identify innovators from the uncredentialed marketplace, HeroX has attracted major talent and impressive partners, such as NASA, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, the NFL and others.

"When confronted with unprecedented challenges, organizations must be able to rapidly integrate open innovation into their business model," said Christian Cotichini, HeroX co-founder and CEO. "The combination of Qmarkets' best-in-class toolset with HeroX's unparalleled crowd recruitment gives organizations of any size the ability to readily engage in open innovation, source relevant ideas from around the world, and then generate high-impact solutions to their most persistent problems."

HeroX and Qmarkets will co-host "Expanding Your Innovation Portfolio with Community-Powered Problem Solving" on June 23, 2021. The presentation will demonstrate the platforms' newest features and give participants insight into and guidance for the open innovation space. Register here .

ABOUT HEROXHeroX is a social network for crowdsourcing innovation and human ingenuity, co-founded in 2013 by serial entrepreneur, Christian Cotichini and XPRIZE Founder and Futurist, Peter Diamandis. HeroX offers a turnkey, easy-to-use platform that supports anyone, anywhere, to solve everyday business and world challenges using the power of the crowd. Uniquely positioned as the Social Network for Innovation, HeroX is the only place you can build, grow and curate your very own crowd.

ABOUT QMARKETSAs an established leader in the idea and innovation management landscape, Qmarkets has developed a reputation over the last 10 years for delivering the most comprehensive crowdsourcing software solutions in the world. Recognized by leading analysts such as Gartner, Forrester, and Info-tech, Qmarkets offers unmatched technical and design flexibility to their extensive list of leading global clients, including Nestle, Ford, Lufthansa, Ab InBev, Philip Morris International, UniCredit, and many more.

Qmarkets' software offering extends beyond innovation management to include products focusing on process improvement, continuous improvement and operational excellence; open innovation with customers and business partners; technology scouting for enterprise M&A opportunities; and digital employee engagement.

