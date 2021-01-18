QinetiQ Inc. Awarded Contract By General Services Administration

LORTON, Va., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QinetiQ Inc. is pleased to announce that it has been awarded OASIS Pool 3 and Pool 4 unrestricted prime contracts by the General Services Administration (GSA). One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) is a family of seven separate multiple-award, five-year Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts available to all Federal agencies for the procurement of complex professional services.

QinetiQ Inc. will compete for government-wide engineering, technical, and scientific services contracts under Pool 3 for efforts primarily engaged in Military/Aerospace Engineering and under Pool 4 for Scientific Research and Development (R&D) efforts.

As a Best-in-Class preferred government-wide solution, the OASIS vehicle is a multiple-award, Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (MA-IDIQ) contract that provides flexible and innovative solutions for federal agencies seeking complex professional services. The core disciplines offered through its seven pools, or MA-IDIQ task order contracts (MATOCs), include engineering, scientific, management consulting, program management, logistics and financial services.

"We are pleased to partner with GSA and become a member of the OASIS contractor family. OASIS is an essential part of our Mission-Led Innovation customer toolbox," said Mary Williams, President of QinetiQ Inc. "OASIS adds to QinetiQ's growing list of IDIQs that allows us to respond quickly to our customers' needs."

QinetiQ Inc. is a leading defense and security company in the U.S. providing mission-led innovation at pace. We support our customers worldwide with mission-critical solutions to create, test and use the latest technologies to deliver real world advantage. QinetiQ Inc. operates as the U.S. arm of QinetiQ Group PLC (QQ.LSE), a global integrated defense and security company focused on mission-led innovation for defense, security and civil customers around the world.

We are 6,000 people creating new ways of protecting what matters most; testing technologies, systems, and processes to make sure they work as expected; and enabling customers to deploy new and enhanced-existing capabilities with the assurance they will deliver the outcomes required. QinetiQ's 750 U.S. employees are based predominantly in Virginia and Massachusetts. We operate under a Special Security Agreement (SSA) with the U.S. Defense Counterintelligence & Security Agency (DCSA).

