QIAGEN Strengthens UK Footprint With Move To New Manchester Facilities

QIAGEN today announced the completion of the move of its European Center of Excellence for Precision Medicine into facilities in Manchester's CityLabs 2.0, a new genomics campus developed with Health Innovation Manchester.

The new center will anchor this world-leading genomics campus in the heart of Manchester's health-innovation district and underlines the city's role as QIAGEN's global hub for diagnostics development, a crucial element of the company's global success.

"From Manchester, QIAGEN has pioneered Precision Medicine and taken global leadership in co-developing companion diagnostics with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to determine the effectiveness of specific drugs in individual patients," said Jean-Pascal Viola, Senior Vice President of the Business Area Molecular Diagnostics at QIAGEN. "The move into the new facility will help us write the next chapter of this success story. Our thanks to the city for a great cooperation."

Health Innovation Manchester unites the region's spectrum of public, academic and clinical resources. It is meant to bring the benefits of transformational molecular diagnostics to Manchester and the global healthcare market. The CityLabs 2.0 building was announced in 2018 to further drive the evolution of innovation, life sciences, translational science and molecular diagnostics that came in 2015 with Citylabs 1.0.

Rowena Burns, Chair of Health Innovation Manchester, said: "The completion of QIAGEN's move to state-of-art-facilities is a major development for life sciences in Manchester - and a testament to plans to create a global genomics hub here. Addressing the health needs of local people and contributing to improved diagnosis and treatment of disease around the world, it will create many highly skilled jobs and economic growth."

QIAGEN's Manchester operation remains central to its strategic plans for global innovation and development. From its first base in Manchester Science Park, the company has become part of Manchester's scientific community over the past decade and currently employs about 300 people there. At CityLabs 2.0, QIAGEN will integrate hybrid- and remote-working options with the new on-site facilities

QIAGEN has an unmatched depth and breadth of technologies for companion diagnostics, from next-generation sequencing (NGS) to polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Ten of its PCR-based companion diagnostic indications are FDA approved, among them, therascreen EGFR for non-small cell lung cancer, the therascreen KRAS and therascreen BRAF kits for colorectal cancer, therascreen FGFR for urothelial cancer, therascreen PIK3CA for testing tissue or plasma samples for breast cancer.

QIAGEN currently has master collaboration agreements with more than 25 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to develop and commercialize companion diagnostic tests for their drug candidates. This pipeline of potential products will advance the use of Precision Medicine for the benefit of patients - and so help QIAGEN to reach its goal of making improvements in life possible.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of June 30, 2021, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,900 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN's products, including those products used in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, timing for launch and development, marketing and/or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook, growth and expansion, collaborations markets, strategy or operating results, including without limitation its expected adjusted net sales and adjusted diluted earnings results, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with management of growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and dependence on logistics), variability of operating results and allocations between customer classes, the commercial development of markets for our products to customers in academia, pharma, applied testing and molecular diagnostics; changing relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN's products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers' funding, budgets and other factors); our ability to obtain regulatory approval of our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors' products; market acceptance of QIAGEN's new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses; actions of governments, global or regional economic developments, weather or transportation delays, natural disasters, political or public health crises, including the breadth and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the demand for our products and other aspects of our business, or other force majeure events; as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions may not materialize as expected; and the other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in Item 3 of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Source: QIAGEN N.V.

Category: Corporate

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211022005160/en/