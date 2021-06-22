Qello Concerts By Stingray Announces Livestreaming Schedule Of Renowned Montreux Jazz Festival

Montreux Jazz Festival on Qello Concerts by Stingray is presented by UBS From July 2 to 17, free livestreaming performances by Altin G ü n, Annie Taylor, Hermanos Gutiérrez, Nathy Peluso, Oscar Anton, Priya Ragu, Sam Fischer, Sofiane Pamart, Yet No Yokai...

MONTREAL, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced that Qello Concerts by Stingray, its multiplatform service that transforms any screen into a live concert experience, has released the livestreaming schedule of the 55 th edition of the Montreux Jazz Festival, which will be held from July 2 to July 17, 2021. Set amidst the water and the Alps, the legendary Montreux Jazz Festival is the first international festival to take place this summer. The concerts will be streamed from a stunning new stage built entirely on the lake. The lineup features up-and-coming talents, current trends and tailor-made concerts from major artists including Altin Gün, Annie Taylor, Hermanos Gutiérrez, Nathy Peluso, Oscar Anton, Priya Ragu , Sam Fischer, Sofiane Pamart, Yet No Yokai and more. The livestreams will be available to watch free of charge so anyone, wherever they are, can enjoy the magic of the festival.

Qello Concerts by Stingray already has access to over 50 on-demand concerts from the Montreux Jazz Festival, including rare and iconic performances by Ray Charles, Wu-Tang Clan, Johnny Cash, Nina Simone, Marvin Gaye, Deep Purple, Carlos Santana and more. Additional titles from past years are scheduled to release on the platform throughout the year.

UBS is thrilled to support the Montreux Jazz Festival on Qello Concerts by Stingray for this very special edition.

How to access the free the Montreux Jazz Festival livestreams:

Livestreaming schedule available at qello.com/mjf

RSVP before July 2 at qello.com/mjf to be notified when sets go live

to be notified when sets go live From July 2 to 17, visit qello.com/mjf to stream live concerts for free

Livestreams will be available on three different time zones: live in the UK & Europe (Montreux, CEST), and rebroadcast for the Americas (New York, EDT), and for Asia Pacific (next day in Sydney, AEST). Livestreams can be watched over the web at qello.com , or through the Qello Concerts by Stingray streaming apps on iOS and Android mobile devices, and through Apple TV, Roku, Amazon FireTV, and Android-TV supported Smart TVs.

The Montreux Jazz Festival and Qello Concerts teams are working hard to ensure a safe and exciting livestream program. However, because of the evolving COVID-19 situation in Europe and the UK, the livestream schedule is subject to change without notice. About Stingray Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,000 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 160 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 160 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com .

About Qello Concerts by Stingray Qello Concerts by Stingray is the world's leading premium on-demand subscription service to stream full-length concerts, music documentaries, and live events on any device - reaching music lovers in more than 160 countries. Qello Concerts by Stingray can be downloaded from the App Store, Google Play, Amazon, the Roku Store, accessed through several pay-TV distributors, and the web. Qello Concerts by Stingray is also available as a linear streaming television channel accessible through connected TVs and other streaming providers. For more information: www.qello.com

About Montreux Jazz FestivalMontreux Jazz Festival is a renowned music festival founded by Claude Nobs and held annually in Montreux, Switzerland across two weeks in July. Now in its 55 th year, the festival draws 250,000 music lovers from all across the world to the Lake Geneva shoreline. Montreux Jazz Festival celebrates the industry's emerging and contemporary acts, whilst paying homage to music's legendary acts. Originally a pure jazz festival since inception in 1967, Montreux began showcasing other styles of music throughout the decades and today presents artists from across every genre imaginable. Artists that have graced the stage of Montreux include Etta James, Bob Dylan, Elton John, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Aretha Franklin, David Bowie, James Brown, Kendrick Lamar, Leonard Cohen, Marvin Gaye, Miles Davis, Nina Simone and many more. Mathieu Jaton serves as CEO of Montreux Jazz Festival after taking over the festival in 2013.

About UBSUBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS is the largest truly global wealth manager, and a leading personal and corporate bank in Switzerland, with a large-scale and diversified global asset manager and a focused investment bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

Since 1988 UBS partners with the Montreux Jazz Festival - one of its longest-running engagements in Switzerland till date. With their commitment to the festival, they aim to foster culture and musical talent in their home market.

