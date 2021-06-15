QED Investors Hires Former J.P. Morgan Managing Director To Expand Growth-Stage Investments

QED Investors, a leading global boutique venture capital firm focused on investing in disruptive financial services companies, announced today that it has hired Chuckie Reddy as a partner to focus on growth-stage investments.

QED Investors, a leading global boutique venture capital firm focused on investing in disruptive financial services companies, announced today that it has hired Chuckie Reddy as a partner to focus on growth-stage investments.

Chuckie joined QED Investors from J.P. Morgan where he spent 17 years, most recently as managing director and head of the asset-backed securities special opportunities business and head of Global Max Recovery.

"We're incredibly excited to have Chuckie join the QED team," said QED Investors Managing Partner and Co-Founder Nigel Morris. "Many at QED had the pleasure of crossing paths with Chuckie at Capital One Financial at the onset of his career. We have watched his immense growth from afar as he advised and managed some of the most prominent transactions in fintech. His contributions to the QED team and its portfolio companies will be limitless."

At J.P. Morgan, Chuckie was responsible for sourcing, analyzing and structuring unique transactions for new financial technology companies, off-the-run asset classes, whole loan sales and special situations. He led strategy for technology enabled lenders, including making strategic equity investments in the ongoing development of loan-buying platforms. He also led J.P. Morgan's financing and securitization practice for the Single-Family Rental, iBuyers, and other property technology companies. In addition, Chuckie ran Global Max Recovery, a business that buys consumer insolvencies as principal in the U.S., U.K. and Australia.

"Chuckie brings deep investment roots and a wealth of knowledge to our team," continued Morris. "We have no doubt he will play a hugely important role as we continue to expand across verticals, stages and geographies. While our focus has always been on early stage companies, Chuckie's expertise will allow us to provide the growth capital to companies at a later stage so that they can continue to grow without interruption."

With the addition of Chuckie, QED Investors will grow to 16 investment professionals with more than 250 combined years of operating and investing experience. Chuckie is the fifth new hire at QED Investors in the past 12 months, joining Sandeep Patil, a partner leading investments in India and Southeast Asia; Adams Conrad, a principal focused on building and growing early stage opportunities; Camila Saruhashi, a principal on the domestic investments team; and Ashley Marshall, director of PR and communications.

"I have known and worked with the QED founders for 22 years and am thrilled to become part of their firm," said Chuckie Reddy. "QED's reputation as a fintech investor is unparalleled. I couldn't be more excited to join its world-class team of hypothesis-driven operators and get to work with QEDs portfolio companies who are some of the most innovative companies both here in the U.S. and globally. As QED's portfolio matures, there will no shortage of opportunities to provide growth capital to companies at critical junctions in their growth. We want our founders to know that we will be their partners as they grow, not only by guiding them through their journeys, but providing them the capital to turbo-charge their businesses."

Chuckie will be based out of QED Investors' office in New York City.

Founded in 2007, QED Investors has invested in more than 150 companies, including 19 unicorns, and has more than $2.5 billion under management. Notable investments include Credit Karma, ClearScore, Nubank, SoFi, Avant, Remitly, GreenSky, Klarna, QuintoAndar, Loft, Konfio, Creditas, AvidXchange, Current and Mission Lane.

About QED Investors

QED Investors is a global leading boutique venture capital firm based in Alexandria, VA. Founded by Nigel Morris and Frank Rotman in 2007, QED Investors is focused on investing in early stage, disruptive financial services companies in the U.S., U.K., Latin America and Southeast Asia. QED Investors is dedicated to building great businesses and uses a unique, hands-on approach that leverages our partners' decades of entrepreneurial and operational experience, helping their companies achieve breakthrough growth. Notable investments include Credit Karma, ClearScore, Nubank, SoFi, Avant, Remitly, GreenSky, Klarna, QuintoAndar, Loft, Konfio, Creditas, AvidXchange, Current and Mission Lane.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005224/en/