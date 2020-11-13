QEBR To Refocus On Medical CBD

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Medical International Inc. ( OTC: QEBR) today announced that it is returning to its medical roots by entering the Medical Grade CBD oil business.

"The majority shareholder has determined that it is in the best interest of all of the shareholders to repurpose the company's strategy to take advantage of the important medical needs of millions of adults across the globe for which this product has the proven capability to relieve needless suffering," reported Jun Liang, Board Member.

As a result of this change of business, Larry Eastland has resigned as CEO. A new CEO will be announced shortly.

This will also result in QEBR exiting the Crypto currency hosting business which has proven to be a challenging and costly business for QEBR.

About QEBR:QEBR is the trading symbol for Virtual Medical International, Inc., a Nevada corporation.

Forward-Looking StatementsLegal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on current facts and analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determined, and assumptions of management. Forward looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur.

Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors beyond the reasonable control of the Company. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include misinterpretation of data, the Company's ability to raise financing for operations, breach by parties with whom we have contracted, and the possible inability to maintain qualified employees or consultant

For more information please see our website: http://www.qebr.net Contact: info@qebr.netSource: Jun Liang, QEBR Chief Technology Officer

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qebr-to-refocus-on-medical-cbd-301172965.html

SOURCE QEBR