QD.TEK Deploys BroadForward Next Generation Diameter Signaling Controller And Firewall At MobiFone

HANOI, Vietnam, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MobiFone and QD.TEK announced that the BroadForward Diameter Signaling Controller (BroadForward DSC) and BroadForward Diameter Firewall (BroadForward DFW) are now in full operation at several locations within the MobiFone mobile network. The BroadForward DSC and DFW were deployed by the leading Vietnamese technology provider and integrator QD.TEK. The Next Generation DSC provides MobiFone with the ability to integrate and apply intelligent Diameter signaling scenarios. The DFW enables MobiFone to block unwanted signaling messages as per relevant GSMA FS.19 recommendations. After assessing multiple Diameter router vendors, MobiFone selected QD.TEK to deploy the BroadForward DSC to replace the existing Diameter routers.

MobiFone is a major Vietnamese mobile network operator headquartered in Trung Hoa Nhan Chinh, Hanoi with close to 50 million subscribers. MobiFone were the first and only mobile network provider in Vietnam providing Telecom services to subscribers and enterprises. Today they are in the top 100 of the world's most valuable telecommunications brands in 2020 - according to a report by Brand Finance. In Vietnam they have been voted as the brand favorite by customers for 6 consecutive years and this year Forbes Vietnam ranked MobiFone as one of the top 6 most valuable brands in Vietnam.

The BroadForward Next Generation DSC (DRA, DEA and Interworking) provides MobiFone with an easy to configure, multi-protocol routing and interworking software solution, designed to orchestrate converged signaling services across 2G/3G, 4G/LTE, Fixed/Wi-Fi networks and ultimately 5G. The BroadForward DSC, often in combination with the BroadForward STP, is widely adopted by leading global Mobile Network Operators, MVNOs and IPX providers. The BroadForward Diameter Firewall (DFW) protects networks against potential attacks, unauthorized senders, malformed messages, overload situations and much more. The BroadForward DFW provides MobiFone with a path to gradual migration to a converged security architecture across Diameter, SS7 and eventually HTTP - required for 5G signaling operations.

Mr. Tran Viet Ha - Deputy Director, Network Development at MobiFone commented, "QD.TEK and BroadForward provided us with a powerful, integrated Diameter routing and multi-protocol interworking solution that includes extensive online and offline tracing capabilities. This Next Generation DSC and DFW solution offers much more flexibility compared to traditional signaling products, allowing us to independently configure signaling services across our networks and services and easily adapt to vendor-specific protocol implementations."

Mr. Nguyen Cao Phuong, Director Project Business at QD.TEK added, "MobiFone is a highly knowledgeable customer who were looking for a future proof Routing and security solution that offers unrivalled flexibility to integrate and configure. The deployment of the BroadForward DSC and DFW was achieved quickly in close cooperation with MobiFone, BroadForward. We are delighted that the switch-over from the legacy router to the BroadForward DSC was achieved as planned, and is now in full operation."

About MobiFone

MobiFone was established on April 16, 1993 with the original name of Mobile Information Company. On December 1, 2014, the Company was transformed into MobiFone Telecom Corporation, under the Ministry of Information and Communications, doing business in the fields of traditional telecommunications services, VAS, Data, Internet & transmission. TV IPTV / cable TV, corporate customer products, information technology services, retail and distribution and foreign investment. MobiFone is one of the three largest mobile networks in Vietnam. Currently, MobiFone has nearly 50 million subscribers with nearly 30,000 2G stations and 20,000 3G stations. MobiFone's total revenue in 2017 was approximately US $ 2 billion.

About QD.TEK

QD.TEK is a Vietnamese total security surveillance & information technology infrastructure products and solutions distributor. We distribute optimal products, solutions, technologies and infrastructure to help customers minimize Investment costs and achieve business goals.

About BroadForward

BroadForward is leader in intelligent signaling software for 2G/3G, 4G/LTE, 5G, IMS, Fixed, Wi-Fi, IPX and M2M/IoT networks. Five-time GSMA Best Mobile Technology nominee BroadForward delivers core network products for routing, interworking, security and number portability, designed for convergence across legacy and next generation networks. Our active 5G roadmap supports service providers with their network transition to 5G NG Core, with the Service Communication Proxy (SCP), Binding Support Function (BSF), Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP), 5G EIR, 4G-5G interworking and multi-protocol signaling orchestration. All BroadForward products are hardware-agnostic and support network virtualization, OpenStack and cloud deployment. BroadForward's software development is entirely done in The Netherlands.

