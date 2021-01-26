QCI QikStart™ Program Accelerates Business Adoption Of Quantum Computing

LEESBURG, Va., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (OTCQB: QUBT) (QCI), the leader in bridging the power of classic and quantum computing, today unveiled its QikStart™ Program. The program partners QCI with selected participants to accelerate the adoption of quantum computing for solving mission-critical problems for business.

QikStart will provide access to QCI's industry-leading quantum acceleration platform, expert resources, and funding to explore and push the boundaries of quantum computing for delivering practical business results. QCI focuses on solving a set of some of the most complex computational problems, known as constrained optimization. Solutions to these problems optimize critical applications for business such as supply chain, logistics, drug discovery, cybersecurity, transportation and others.

"The goal of QCI's QikStart program is to collaborate with business partners to accelerate the time to quantum advantage," said Robert Liscouski, CEO at QCI. "We're putting our time and resources behind this momentous effort to deliver quantum solutions that will contribute to, and ultimately surpass, the performance and quality of classic computing.

"By delivering affordable, practical solutions for non-quantum programming experts, we've taken a giant step in democratizing quantum computing. The real-world use cases we expect to develop under this program will demonstrate how businesses of all kinds can drive competitive advantages right now by leveraging powerful quantum techniques."

Quantum computing has the potential to solve some of the most intractable business problems in the coming years. However, businesses that are exploring the adoption of quantum computing must consider significant software development costs, access to expensive quantum-skilled resources, and other shifts associated with an entirely new computing paradigm.

QCI is now empowering businesses to take advantage of affordable, practical business solutions with its quantum acceleration platform, which gives non-quantum experts access to the power of quantum techniques with no need for specialized training. The platform extends current computing investments with quantum-ready applications that can be applied to enhance the quality and performance of today's classic computing systems, with no new programming.

Participants will have the opportunity to collaborate directly with QCI's industry partners, major universities and others. This expanded access to valuable quantum resources and experts in the fields of science, mathematics, security, technology, and business processes will serve to further accelerate quantum endeavors.

QCI's chief technology officer, Mike Booth, will be leading the QikStart Program. He previously spent 20 years at Cray Research and five years at Silicon Graphics before joining D-Wave Systems, the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, where he developed advanced qbsolv and benchmarking algorithms. His deep experience and understanding of how quantum computing can add value to critical business solutions is a significant advantage to companies interested in participating in the program.

"I'm excited about this important new initiative," stated Booth. "We strongly believe that business users have a need for quantum-assisted solutions. We also know that the complexity of quantum has the potential to limit business' ability to use it. That's why we created QCI and that's what the QikStart Program is focused on solving. We are making quantum techniques and applications available for businesses right now."

To learn more or to apply for the QikStart Program, please contact Mike Booth at QikStart@QuantumComputingInc.com .

