QC Ware Teams Up With Total To Advance Energy Resource Optimization

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QC Ware today announced a joint research collaboration with Total , one of world's largest energy companies, to explore quantum optimization algorithms. QC Ware's quantum engineers and Total's researchers worked together on a project focused on quantum computing's potential to model continuous variables to run optimization use cases that are critical to Total's operations.

The project utilized Forge , QC Ware's cloud services platform, which provides access to unique algorithms and enables large enterprises and public-sector organizations to start building quantum skills and prepare for the potential disruption that quantum computing will bring to the market in the near future.

"This joint collaboration with Total will help us advance a practical path for quantum computing applications to solve complex enterprise challenges in the energy sector," said Yianni Gamvros, Head of Business Development, QC Ware.

Total is the latest addition to QC Ware's growing list of global customers, which includes Aisin Group, Airbus, BMW Group, Equinor, and Goldman Sachs.

About QC Ware

QC Ware is a leading quantum computing company providing enterprise software and services to enterprise customers. The company has one of the largest teams of quantum engineers in the industry, and is recognized as a leader in developing practical applications running on near-term quantum computing hardware. In addition to providing cloud-based software and professional services, QC Ware also organizes Q2B , the largest annual gathering of the international quantum computing community. The company is growing rapidly and generating substantial revenue from customers in a range of sectors, from aerospace, automotive, and energy to financial services, manufacturing, and materials design, as well as from U.S. federal organizations. Aisin Group, Airbus, BMW Group, Equinor, Goldman Sachs, and Total count among QC Ware's customers. QC Ware is headquartered in Palo Alto, and supports its European customers through its subsidiary in Paris.

