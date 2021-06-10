QBW Application Closes Homeowner And Home Builder Communication Gap

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeowners are demanding more online solutions for reporting, tracking and resolving new home repair requests. Builders are tasked to provide integrated solutions between subcontractors and homeowners without spending tens of thousands of dollars and countless labor hours on software integration.

To address both of these challenges, Quality Builders Warranty ("QBW") recently launched its redesigned Service Online Solution ("SOS"), a communication service that guides homeowner repair requests to builders and corresponding subcontractors. The service is designed to work seamlessly with QBW's warranty registration system so that virtually no integration costs or staff time are required. The redesign has further simplified repair request entry for homeowners and consequently eliminated "gray areas" for builders and subcontractors.

"My hope for this concept from day one was to improve the customer experience for the homeowner and the builder," said Jared Olshefski, President of QBW. "Builders want to keep their new homeowners satisfied after the closing, without hindering Work in Progress and future sales. Our system is designed to minimize the administrative burden of resolving homeowner repair requests by allowing builders to coordinate with their subs to promptly address issues. We also built it so that we can have our builders up and running with this integrated service in a matter of hours."

The SOS portal provides at-a-glance views of contact info and repair categories. Adding a new repair request is as simple as selecting a repair category, answering a few clarifying questions, noting the area of the home that is impacted and including pictures showing the repair concern. Builders receive homeowner submissions in real-time and are able to assign the request to staff or subcontractors, or enable the auto-assignment feature. The homeowner receives notifications of progress and can monitor 'status' updates to stay informed of the repair resolution progress.

"We plan to keep enhancing the system to improve the customer experience for the builder, as the homeowner is just the first step in the process," Olshefski continued. "We also made some design changes for the builder to improve flexibility in sorting, filtering and accessing repair item requests, but we are really excited about several solutions we are still working on for late 2021!"

ABOUT QUALITY BUILDERS WARRANTY CORPQuality Builders Warranty Corporation was established in 1985 and is the nation's premier 10-year new home warranty program. As a result of its stringent screening process, QBW has been recognized as the most selective 10-year warranty program in the industry, backed by one of the nation's largest insurers, Liberty Mutual. QBW pairs its warranty with high-value customer service solutions to accomplish its mission to "impact the construction industry with better builder-client relationships, higher quality standards, and peaceful conflict resolution to serve our customers and community by going the extra mile."

