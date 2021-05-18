Qbit Becomes Eurofins Cyber Security The Netherlands

HAARLEM and GRONINGEN, Netherlands, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Cyber Security, a global leader in end-to-end cyber security and testing services, announced today that its operation in the Netherlands 'Qbit' will be known as Eurofins Cyber...

HAARLEM and GRONINGEN, Netherlands, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Cyber Security, a global leader in end-to-end cyber security and testing services, announced today that its operation in the Netherlands 'Qbit' will be known as Eurofins Cyber Security the Netherlands.

Qbit has been a part of Eurofins Cyber Security (itself a division of Eurofins Digital Testing) since early 2018, but continued to trade under the Qbit name, particularly in its home territory. Over the past three years it has built an enviable reputation in delivering a broad portfolio of cyber security services both within the Netherlands and internationally. The name change brings the operation in line with Eurofins Cyber Security operations in Europe, Asia and the US and puts it in an excellent position to expand its operations globally.

Eurofins Cyber Security was established to help organizations to conduct risk and vulnerability assessments; meet compliance obligations; develop effective security programs; train employees; and test applications and devices for vulnerability via audits and ethical hacking programs.

Even though an organization with a global footprint, it has a strong belief that the personal and local support & advisory services makes the difference to customers.

Think global, Act local

Eurofins Cyber Security is part of Eurofins Scientific, which has more than 800 laboratories in 45 countries and around 50,000 colleagues worldwide. Founded in 1987, Eurofins is highly regarded in testing, with a level of expertise that makes it the first call for businesses around the world.

With digital testing & cyber security offices spread all over Europe, UK, the US and Asia, we think globally but act locally. Close to our customers and colleagues, we are a global company with local roots.

Kamiel Vanderlinden, MD of Eurofins Cyber Security and Digital Testing BeNeLux, is keen to emphasise that this rebranding confirms our ambition in becoming the leader in the BeNeLux for Quality Assurance and Cyber Security by helping our customers build reliable and safe digital systems. One organization for the BeNeLux creates great development opportunities for our colleagues as we offer them a wider network to become experts in their field.

