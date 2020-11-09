QBE's Tom Fitzgerald Earns Recognition As One Of Risk & Insurance's 2021 Executives To Watch

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America is pleased to announce that Tom Fitzgerald, President of its Specialty & Commercial business, has been named one of Risk & Insurance's 2021 Executives to Watch.

Fitzgerald joined QBE North America in his current role in February 2020, coming from Aon Risk Solutions, where he was most recently serving as its Chief Executive Officer of its global broking operations.

"Tom's leadership skills were soon put to the test with the Covid-19 crisis that erupted in March," said Todd Jones, Chief Executive Officer, QBE North America. "His organization did not skip a beat in serving our customers. In fact, the team's ability to adapt quickly to a work-from-home environment proved to be a significant advantage. With Tom's leadership, the Specialty & Commercial business is in growth mode, and we're continuing to invest in our talent and capabilities to help our target middle market customers manage risk. We're thrilled to see him honored by Risk & Insurance."

QBE North America's Specialty & Commercial business includes nine business units ranging from P&C-Retail, Accident & Health and Aviation to Management & Professional Liability, Transactional Liability, Trade Credit, Surety and more.

Every year since 2011, Risk & Insurance identifies insurance carrier executives who have been promoted or are taking on a substantial new area of responsibility. Risk & Insurance notes that these professionals are taking on challenges shared by many others, and how they address those challenges and achieve results bears watching.

