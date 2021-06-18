QBE's Kris Hill Honored As Insurance Business America's Elite Women

NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America is thrilled to share that Kris Hill, President of its Alternative Markets business, has been named one of Insurance Business America's 2021 Elite Women.

Kris Hill joined QBE in 2017 as Chief Financial Officer and took on her current role leading the largest of QBE's North America businesses in June of 2019. Prior to QBE, Kris served in executive positions at Liberty Mutual.

"Kris is a strong executive who makes a difference each and every day both as an effective leader at QBE, and in the communities where she lives and works," said Todd Jones, Chief Executive Officer, QBE North America. "She has an uncanny ability to bring out the best in others and this is certainly reflected in the trusted relationships she develops with our partners and the success of our largest business. While we're not surprised, we are excited by the recognition from Insurance Business America."

Alternative Markets includes one of the top three Programs businesses in the U.S., the Residential personal lines business and QBE's wholly owned Westwood Insurance Agency, which is one of the top 10 independent agencies in the U.S. For the past nine years, Insurance Business America has spotlighted numerous ground-breaking women of influence and has continued to discover more women leaders who have been making an impact and leading in the insurance industry.

