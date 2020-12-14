QBE North America Strengthens Financial Lines Team With Four Senior Executive Hires

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America today announced the appointment of four senior industry veterans to leadership positions within its Financial Lines business, further investing to strengthen its team and deliver value to clients.

Joining QBE are:

Danielle Librizzi as Head of Professional Liability

as Head of Professional Liability Thomas Kocaj as Head of Management Liability

as Head of Management Liability Michael McGuinness as Senior Vice President, Public D&O

as Senior Vice President, Public D&O Adam Fleischner as Senior Vice President, Financial Institutions

QBE previously announced the addition of Dan Fortin as President, Financial Lines, and Todd Greeley as Chief Operating Officer, Financial Lines, on November 11 of this year.

"Danielle, Tom, Mike and Adam have proven ability to lead high-performing teams, develop innovative solutions and deliver distinctive value to clients," said Fortin. "We are excited to have them join our team as we focus on becoming the premier choice for underwriting solutions in this important market segment."

Tom Fitzgerald, President of Specialty & Commercial at QBE North America, added, "We strive to be the destination of choice for top talent in the industry. The addition of Danielle, Tom, Mike and Adam is further proof we are reaching that objective while continuing to make investments that respond to customers' needs in this complex business."

All four join QBE from Berkshire Hathaway, where Librizzi was Head of Professional Liability, Kocaj was Senior Vice President - Financial Institutions, McGuinness was Vice President, Executive & Professional Lines, and Fleischner was Vice President, Financial Institutions.

About Danielle Librizzi

Prior to joining Berkshire Hathaway in 2015, Librizzi spent 11 years at CNA Financial Corp., where she held a series of Financial Lines Claims roles, including Vice President of Financial Lines Claims. She has also worked at AIG and Gulf Insurance. Librizzi holds a Juris Doctor from Saint John's School of Law and a B.A. from New York University.

About Thomas Kocaj

Before joining Berkshire Hathaway in 2014, Kocaj worked nearly 20 years at CNA Financial Corp, serving the last nine as Vice President-CNA Financial Institutions. He started his career at Continental Insurance Co. and served in a variety of Professional Liability underwriting positions. He holds a B.S. in finance from Susquehanna University and completed the executive development program at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business.

About Michael McGuinness

Before joining Berkshire Hathaway in 2013, McGuinness spent 11 years at CNA Financial Corp. in its Financial Lines business, serving as Underwriting Director for the last four years. He earned a B.S. in finance from Villanova University.

About Adam Fleischner

Before joining Berkshire Hathaway in 2013, Fleischner spent 10 years at CNA Financial Corp., primarily in its Financial Institutions business, where he rose to become the Manager of CNA's New York City branch for all Specialty Financial Institution lines. He holds a Juris Doctor from the New York School of Law and a B.A. from Emory University.

About QBE

QBE North America is global insurance leader focused on helping customers solve unique risks, so they can focus on what matters the most. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in 2019 of $4.6 billion. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business through its property and casualty insurance subsidiaries.

