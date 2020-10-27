QBE North America Joins More Than 1,300 CEOs To Reinforce Commitment To Advance Diversity And Inclusion

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America, a leading insurer focused on solving unique customer risks, today announced it has joined CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America, a leading insurer focused on solving unique customer risks, today announced it has joined CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. In doing so, QBE North America CEO Todd Jones joined more than 1,300 CEOs in pledging to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

By signing on to this commitment, QBE pledged to take action to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected and where employees feel encouraged and comfortable to discuss diversity and inclusion. The collective of more than 1,300 signatories have already shared more than 1,200 best known actions, exchanging tangible learning opportunities and creating collaborative conversations via the initiative's unified hub, CEOAction.com. As part of signing the pledge, CEO Action will provide QBE with access to resources, including an educational resource library, race & gender self-assessments, and events for sharing and learning, all of which will support QBE's initiatives.

"Part of our QBE DNA is to respect and embrace diversity. We're pleased to advance our journey by joining the coalition to ensure we are continually influencing positive change," said Todd Jones, CEO of QBE North America. "In doing so, we hope to cultivate a high performing culture that embraces innovation, creativity and meaningful change."

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is cultivating a new type of ecosystem centered around collaboration and sharing. The actions, available via CEOAction.com, showcase real-life examples of the open and transparent conversations to cultivate more diverse and inclusive workplace environments. The addition of new signatories expands the impact of this work beyond the office to communities and industries.

To learn more about the pledge, visit CEOAction.com.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together more than 1,000 CEOs of America's leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.

About QBE

QBE North America is global insurance leader focused on helping customers solve unique risks, so they can focus on what matters the most. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in 2019 of $4.6 billion. QBE Insurance Group's 2019 results can be found at www.qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business through its property and casualty insurance subsidiaries. The actual terms and coverage for all lines of business are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at www.qbe.com/us, or follow QBE North America on Twitter.

